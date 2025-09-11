Jury lineup announced and tickets for the 2nd GEG Macao International Shorts Film Festival now on sale

MACAU, September 11 - Jointly organised by the Cultural Affairs Bureau (IC, from the Portuguese acronym) and Galaxy Entertainment Group (GEG), the 2nd Galaxy Entertainment Group Macao International Shorts Film Festival (hereafter referred to as the “Macao International Shorts Film Festival”) will be held from 14 to 21 September. This year’s event features a variety of activities, including an opening ceremony and screening, screening sessions, industry forums, thematic workshops, lectures by masters, as well as a closing and award ceremony. Tickets are now available through the Enjoy Macao Ticketing.

As the first international exchange and collaboration platform dedicated to short films launched by the Macao SAR Government, the Macao International Shorts Film Festival aims to promote Macao’s film and television productions as well as to showcase the creativity and diversity of international and Asian short films. This edition of the Macao International Shorts Film Festival brings together outstanding works from around the world. The programme planning and film selection are led by an international advisory board chaired by the Advisor for Short Cuts at the Toronto International Film Festival, Jason Anderson. The international advisory board include the Artistic Director of Giornate degli Autori (Venice Days), Gaia Furrer; the curator and producer from Mainland China, Shen Yang; the curator of the Singapore International Film Festival, Jeremy Chua; the curator of the Jeonju International Film Festival in South Korea, Sung Moon; as well as Giovanna Fulvi, Winnie Lau and Mike Goodridge, who have curated for several film festivals, presenting a short film festival with a global perspective.

The Festival includes five sections with a prominent jury lineup

This edition of the Macao International Shorts Film Festival is divided into five sections, including the section “Macao Shorts” dedicated to local productions, with ten shortlisted works competing for the “Macao Unit Award” and the “Jury Special Mention” award. The shortlisted works include Chuff Chuff Chuff by Chao Koi Wang, Cockroach Family by Ho Cheok Pan, Fox Box by Ao Ka Meng, Girl with Amen by Teng Kun Hou, Granny Pirate 3: Typhoon Again by Ho Wai Tong, Hand Hand by Jarvis Xin, Nuptial Flight by Chan Chon Sin, Purple by Ho Keung Un, The Performance by Keo Lou and Waves Under the Sea by Chan Si Ieong. The jury includes Icelandic-German Director Gunnur Martinsdóttir Schlüter, whose film FÁR received a Special Mention at the Cannes Film Festival and won Best Short Film at the inaugural Macao International Shorts Film Festival last year; Danish Director Lasse Lyskjær Noer, whose work Knight of Fortune was shortlisted for an Oscar for Best Short Film; and veteran Belgian short film distributor Ben Vandendaele, who has experience in international distribution of over 200 films, including those at prestigious international film festivals in Berlin, Cannes and Venice.

The section “New Voices from Horizon” features a selection of 26 works from the world produced between 2024 and 2025 under various themes, covering animation, experimental, fiction, and documentary genres. Shortlisted short films will compete for four awards, including “Best Short Film”, “Jury Special Mention”, “Best Director” and “Innovative Storytelling Award”. The international jury includes Isabelle Glachant, a French international producer and Greater China representative for UniFrance, the French film promotion association; Yov Moor, a French senior colorist who has collaborated with directors, cinematographers and producers worldwide on works featured at world-leading film festivals in Cannes, Berlin and Venice, as well as the Oscars; and Phạm Thiên An, a Vietnamese Director who won in the Directors’ Fortnight section at Cannes.

The new section “East Asia Panorama” showcases ten outstanding short films from East Asia with strong regional characteristics and special significance, highlighting the cultural ties and creative vitality of Macao as a “Culture City of East Asia”. Shortlisted films from East Asia will compete for the “East Asia of Tomorrow Award”, with the jury chaired by Wang Muyan, a curator of the Directors’ Fortnight at Cannes.

The section “Director in Focus” specially presents classic films by Japanese Director Nobuhiro Yamashita, including the 20th anniversary screening of Linda Linda Linda, to demonstrate his subtle portrayal and witty observations of youth and daily life.

The section “Special Screenings” features a selection of non-competitive works that are rich in artistic innovation and cultural depth. These works not only reflect the unique and creative perspectives of the directors but also explore diverse cultures and societal issues, offering audiences an inspiring and thought-provoking cinematic experience.

Various activities foster cultural exchange and learning in the filmmaking profession

In addition to film screenings, the Festival will host a series of outreach activities, including lectures and professional workshops hosted by internationally renowned directors and industry experts. Highlights include the talks between the director-in-focus and guest speakers, and industry forums.

Film screenings will be held at Galaxy Cinemas in the Galaxy Macau™ Integrated Resort and Cinematheque・Passion. Tickets are now on sale through the Enjoy Macau Ticketing at ticketing.enjoymacao.mo. Various discount packages are available, including a 50% discount for holders of valid Student Card and elderly aged 65 or above, and a 20% discount for members of the public who purchase ten or more tickets. Some of the screening sessions include sharing activities by the main creative team, allowing audiences to exchange views with them and gain deeper insights into their creative process. For more information, please visit the Festival’s official website at www.macaoisff.com, or email to info@macaoisff.com.