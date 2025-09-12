Business Reporter: Getting back visibility and control through automation in customer service

How AI-driven systems can accelerate rollouts and help combat seasonality and reclaim outsourced business functions

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, September 12, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- In an article published on Business Reporter, Nikola Mrkšić, CEO of enterprise agent provider PolyAI , explains how AI and automation can help businesses gain back control over their highly complex systems. While automation is often portrayed as a disruptive force, businesses have been adopting it to cover existing gaps in their operation. The true potential of automation, however, lies not in reducing headcount but in restoring control over complex operations, particularly the ones that directly affect customer experience.In large-scale deployments, PolyAI’s voice agents have proven capable of handling workloads equivalent to more than 1,000 full-time employees. Yet the greater value comes from how automation empowers enterprises to respond faster, operate with greater consistency and regain visibility into critical processes.Within the contact centre, AI enables rapid rollout of policy or compliance changes, ensuring every customer hears the same clear, accurate message. Automation also removes reliance on seasonal hiring by scaling instantly during peak demand. By reducing dependence on third-party BPOs, businesses can also reclaim direct ownership of customer relationships and strengthen brand perception.Crucially, automation consolidates oversight. Rather than managing thousands of agents across geographies and vendors, enterprises gain a single, unified view of conversations, eliminating guesswork and enabling faster insights. PolyAI maintains that automation should never be pursued for its own sake. The primary aim should always be transformation: better outcomes for customers, improved tools for employees and stronger results for the business.To learn more about the ways in which AI deployments and automation can give the C-suite better command of the business, read the article. About Business ReporterBusiness Reporter is an award-winning company producing supplements published in The Guardian and City AM, as well as content published on Business Reporter online hubs on Bloomberg.com, Independent.com, Business Insider Germany and Le Figaro, delivering news and analysis on issues affecting the international business community. It also hosts conferences, debates, breakfast meetings and exclusive summits.About PolyAIPolyAI builds the world’s most lifelike AI agents for customer engagement — designed to handle complex conversations, deliver measurable results, and scale across industries. Our Agent Studio, the only voice-first omnichannel platform built on billions of data points from real customer interactions, helps enterprises like FedEx, Marriott, and Unicredit hold millions of conversations every year. Our clients achieve outcomes including 391% ROI and 83% faster call routing, and we’ve raised $120m to date from investors including NVIDIA and Khosla Ventures.

