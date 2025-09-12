Business Reporter: Staying on top of proliferating content

How digital asset management systems are turning into enterprise-wide content orchestration hubs

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, September 12, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- In an article published on Business Reporter, Radmila Stolz, CCO at Fotoware talks about how DAMs are becoming content orchestration hubs as an unprecedented volume of content is being created. In today’s digital-first economy, organisations face challenges in managing vast amounts of images, videos, as well as blueprints and metadata. As content creation accelerates, businesses are turning to advanced DAM platforms to streamline operations, strengthen governance and ensure brand consistency.Modern DAMs have evolved beyond basic storage solutions into intelligent content orchestration hubs, enabling automated workflows, content tracking and multi-channel publishing. By acting as the core of organisations’ content ecosystems, DAMs empower marketing, HR, creative and compliance teams to collaborate seamlessly while safeguarding intellectual property, enforcing granular access control and meeting regulatory demands.Leading platforms such as Fotoware exemplify this new generation of DAM systems, offering scalable architectures, metadata-driven automation and integration capabilities with broader technology stacks. By leveraging controlled vocabularies, seamless master data management and scalable content workflows, enterprises can avoid duplications, reduce risks and human error, as well as maximise asset value. The role of DAM is set to grow further with the rise of AI-generated content. With forthcoming regulations such as the EU AI Act, mandating the labelling of AI-modified media, DAMs will play a critical role in authenticating assets, tracking audit trails and embedding watermarks to safeguard trust.To learn more about the capabilities of next generation DAM systems, read the article About Business ReporterBusiness Reporter is an award-winning company producing supplements published in The Guardian and City AM, as well as content published on Business Reporter online hubs on Bloomberg.com, Independent.com, Business Insider Germany and Le Figaro, delivering news and analysis on issues affecting the international business community. It also hosts conferences, debates, breakfast meetings and exclusive summits.About FotowareFotoware is a software company based in Oslo, Norway and is part of the Fotoware Group. Established in 1994 as a result of the growing demand to handle large volumes of digital photos and videos, the company has since provided more than 2000 companies with enterprise-class digital asset management solutions. Fotoware has built one of the most efficient and productive solutions found on the market today for managing, processing and sharing videos, photos, graphics, audio, presentations and documents.

