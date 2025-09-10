Senate Bill 507 Printer's Number 1158

PENNSYLVANIA, September 10 - PRIOR PRINTER'S NO. 456

PRINTER'S NO. 1158

THE GENERAL ASSEMBLY OF PENNSYLVANIA

SENATE BILL

No.

507

Session of

2025

INTRODUCED BY BROWN, J. WARD, COMITTA, BAKER, SCHWANK,

PENNYCUICK, FONTANA, COSTA, CAPPELLETTI, HAYWOOD, SAVAL,

VOGEL, PISCIOTTANO AND MUTH, MARCH 21, 2025

SENATOR STEFANO, CONSUMER PROTECTION AND PROFESSIONAL LICENSURE,

AS AMENDED, SEPTEMBER 10, 2025

AN ACT

Amending the act of December 20, 1985 (P.L.457, No.112),

entitled "An act relating to the right to practice medicine

and surgery and the right to practice medically related acts;

reestablishing the State Board of Medical Education and

Licensure as the State Board of Medicine and providing for

its composition, powers and duties; providing for the

issuance of licenses and certificates and the suspension and

revocation of licenses and certificates; provided penalties;

and making repeals," further providing for definitions, for

midwifery and for nurse-midwife license; and providing for

certified midwife license.

AMENDING THE ACT OF DECEMBER 20, 1985 (P.L.457, NO.112),

ENTITLED "AN ACT RELATING TO THE RIGHT TO PRACTICE MEDICINE

AND SURGERY AND THE RIGHT TO PRACTICE MEDICALLY RELATED ACTS;

REESTABLISHING THE STATE BOARD OF MEDICAL EDUCATION AND

LICENSURE AS THE STATE BOARD OF MEDICINE AND PROVIDING FOR

ITS COMPOSITION, POWERS AND DUTIES; PROVIDING FOR THE

ISSUANCE OF LICENSES AND CERTIFICATES AND THE SUSPENSION AND

REVOCATION OF LICENSES AND CERTIFICATES; PROVIDED PENALTIES;

AND MAKING REPEALS," FURTHER PROVIDING FOR DEFINITIONS, FOR

MIDWIFERY AND FOR NURSE-MIDWIFE LICENSE; AND PROVIDING FOR

CERTIFIED MIDWIFE LICENSE.

The General Assembly of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania

hereby enacts as follows:

Section 1. The definitions of "medical training facility"

and "midwife or nurse-midwife" in section 2 of the act of

December 20, 1985 (P.L.457, No.112), known as the Medical

<--

<--

<--

1

2

3

4

5

6

7

8

9

10

11

12

13

14

15

16

17

18

19

20

21

22

23

24

25

26

27