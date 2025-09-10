Senate Bill 507 Printer's Number 1158
THE GENERAL ASSEMBLY OF PENNSYLVANIA
SENATE BILL
No.
507
Session of
2025
INTRODUCED BY BROWN, J. WARD, COMITTA, BAKER, SCHWANK,
PENNYCUICK, FONTANA, COSTA, CAPPELLETTI, HAYWOOD, SAVAL,
VOGEL, PISCIOTTANO AND MUTH, MARCH 21, 2025
SENATOR STEFANO, CONSUMER PROTECTION AND PROFESSIONAL LICENSURE,
AS AMENDED, SEPTEMBER 10, 2025
AN ACT
Amending the act of December 20, 1985 (P.L.457, No.112),
entitled "An act relating to the right to practice medicine
and surgery and the right to practice medically related acts;
reestablishing the State Board of Medical Education and
Licensure as the State Board of Medicine and providing for
its composition, powers and duties; providing for the
issuance of licenses and certificates and the suspension and
revocation of licenses and certificates; provided penalties;
and making repeals," further providing for definitions, for
midwifery and for nurse-midwife license; and providing for
certified midwife license.
AMENDING THE ACT OF DECEMBER 20, 1985 (P.L.457, NO.112),
ENTITLED "AN ACT RELATING TO THE RIGHT TO PRACTICE MEDICINE
AND SURGERY AND THE RIGHT TO PRACTICE MEDICALLY RELATED ACTS;
REESTABLISHING THE STATE BOARD OF MEDICAL EDUCATION AND
LICENSURE AS THE STATE BOARD OF MEDICINE AND PROVIDING FOR
ITS COMPOSITION, POWERS AND DUTIES; PROVIDING FOR THE
ISSUANCE OF LICENSES AND CERTIFICATES AND THE SUSPENSION AND
REVOCATION OF LICENSES AND CERTIFICATES; PROVIDED PENALTIES;
AND MAKING REPEALS," FURTHER PROVIDING FOR DEFINITIONS, FOR
MIDWIFERY AND FOR NURSE-MIDWIFE LICENSE; AND PROVIDING FOR
CERTIFIED MIDWIFE LICENSE.
The General Assembly of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania
hereby enacts as follows:
Section 1. The definitions of "medical training facility"
and "midwife or nurse-midwife" in section 2 of the act of
December 20, 1985 (P.L.457, No.112), known as the Medical
