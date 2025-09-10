Senate Bill 992 Printer's Number 1159
THE GENERAL ASSEMBLY OF PENNSYLVANIA
SENATE BILL
No.
992
Session of
2025
INTRODUCED BY BROOKS, MARTIN, BROWN, TARTAGLIONE, HUTCHINSON,
HAYWOOD, COMITTA, BARTOLOTTA, FONTANA, LAUGHLIN, SANTARSIERO,
COSTA, KANE AND MILLER, SEPTEMBER 5, 2025
SENATOR STEFANO, CONSUMER PROTECTION AND PROFESSIONAL LICENSURE,
AS AMENDED, SEPTEMBER 10, 2025
AN ACT
Amending the act of December 4, 1996 (P.L.911, No.147), entitled
"An act providing for registration requirements for
telemarketers and for powers and duties of the Office of
Attorney General," further providing for definitions, for
registration requirement, for unlawful acts and penalties,
for blocking of caller identification and other telemarketing
screening products or services prohibited, for unwanted
telephone solicitation calls prohibited, for violations and
for investigation.
The General Assembly of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania
hereby enacts as follows:
Section 1. The definitions of "consumer goods and services,"
"do-not-call list, "list administrator," "robocall,"
"telemarketer," "telemarketing," "telemarketing business" and
"telephone solicitation call" in section 2 of the act of
December 4, 1996 (P.L.911, No.147), known as the Telemarketer
Registration Act, are amended and the section is amended by
adding definitions to read:
Section 2. Definitions.
The following words and phrases when used in this act shall
