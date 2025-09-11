Introduction of iRAYPLE's New 5MP/12MP 1 Channel CXP Area Scan Cameras

Compact Design Shading Correction Multi-Parameter Switching Color Correction(CCM)

HANGZHOU, ZHEJIANG, CHINA, September 11, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- iRAYPLE has announced the launch of its latest 𝟓𝐌𝐏/𝟏𝟐𝐌𝐏 𝟏 𝐂𝐡𝐚𝐧𝐧𝐞𝐥 𝐂𝐗𝐏 𝐀𝐫𝐞𝐚 𝐒𝐜𝐚𝐧 𝐂𝐚𝐦𝐞𝐫𝐚𝐬. The new models are specifically tailored to address the inspection requirements of industries such as semiconductors, 3C electronics, and lithium batteries, providing efficient and reliable support for precision inspection applications.𝐇𝐢𝐠𝐡 𝐅𝐫𝐚𝐦𝐞 𝐑𝐚𝐭𝐞 & 𝐔𝐥𝐭𝐫𝐚-𝐒𝐡𝐨𝐫𝐭 𝐄𝐱𝐩𝐨𝐬𝐮𝐫𝐞Leveraging the CXP-12 high-speed interface, the series supports high-frame-rate output and ultra-short exposure (1 μs @ 5MP), ensuring crisp and stable imaging even in demanding semiconductor inspection scenarios.𝐂𝐨𝐦𝐩𝐚𝐜𝐭 𝐃𝐞𝐬𝐢𝐠𝐧Featuring a 29 × 29 × 42 mm housing, the cameras provide exceptional flexibility for seamless integration in space-constrained environments.𝐒𝐡𝐚𝐝𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐂𝐨𝐫𝐫𝐞𝐜𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧Integrated professional algorithms effectively compensate for uneven illumination and lens shading. The one-click correction function enables parameter export, simplifying backup, archiving, and large-scale deployment.𝐌𝐮𝐥𝐭𝐢-𝐏𝐚𝐫𝐚𝐦𝐞𝐭𝐞𝐫 𝐒𝐰𝐢𝐭𝐜𝐡𝐢𝐧𝐠Supports up to eight parameter groups, allowing users to configure different exposure and gain settings to suit diverse inspection conditions.𝐂𝐨𝐥𝐨𝐫 𝐂𝐨𝐫𝐫𝐞𝐜𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧(𝐂𝐂𝐌)Incorporating CCM adjustment algorithms together with hue and saturation tuning, the cameras meet the rigorous image quality demands of industries such as SMT inspection.With these advancements, iRAYPLE's new CXP area scan cameras deliver superior image quality, greater operational flexibility, and enhanced efficiency across a broad spectrum of industrial applications.About iRAYPLEiRAYPLE, the flagship brand of Zhejiang HuaRay technology Co., Ltd, is a professional company focusing on R&D, manufacturing, and sales of machine vision and autonomous mobile robot (AMR) products and solutions. Concentrating on smart manufacturing, we have always insisted on satisfying customers' needs, creating value to help customers reduce costs, and making factories smarter. Founded in 2016, the business has expanded to cover more than 50 countries and regions.

