The Business Research Company

The Business Research Company's Laparoscopic Instruments Market Projected to Reach $20.67 Billion with 8.9% CAGR by 2029

What Is The Expected Cagr For The Laparoscopic Instruments Market Through 2025?

The market size for laparoscopic instruments has been expanding robustly over the past few years. It is projected to increase from $13.48 billion in 2024 to $14.72 billion in 2025, recording a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 9.2%. The substantial growth during this historic period can be ascribed to factors such as an increase in the count of proficient surgeons, a surge in ambulatory surgery centers and specialty clinics, amplifying government initiatives and beneficial reimbursement policies. Furthermore, the rise in patient inclination towards procedures causing less postoperative pain and scarring, coupled with increasing awareness among patients and healthcare practitioners also contribute to this growth.

The market size for laparoscopic instruments is predicted to witness significant growth over the next few years, reaching $20.68 billion by 2029 with an 8.9% Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR). This expected growth throughout the forecasted period is largely due to the rising demand for outpatient surgical procedures, an increased focus on minimizing hospital stays, a growing preference for single-incision laparoscopic surgery, a surge in the number of minimally invasive surgeries carried out, and enhanced access to laparoscopic training programs. Major trends forecasted for this period include progress in robotic-assisted laparoscopic instruments, incorporation of superior imaging technologies, breakthroughs in miniaturized laparoscopic instruments, advancements in energy systems and electrosurgical devices, and the implementation of smart sensors and feedback mechanisms.

What Are The Key Factors Driving Growth In The Laparoscopic Instruments Market?

The growth of the laparoscopic instruments market is anticipated to be driven by the increasing number of minimally invasive surgeries. These surgeries are characterized by the use of specialized instruments through small cuts, leading to lesser tissue damage, decreased pain, and speedier recovery in comparison to conventional open surgery. The demand for minimally invasive surgeries is also growing due to patients seeking faster recoveries, as these procedures typically involve smaller incisions, less tissue damage, and diminished pain. Laparoscopic instruments play a crucial role in these operations, by enabling surgeons to conduct accurate procedures through small incisions while providing enhanced visibility and control. As an illustration, the Private Healthcare Information Network (PHIN), an independent non-profit organization in the UK, reported in June 2024, that 22,700 robot-assisted procedures were carried out in the first quarter of 2024 alone. This represented a 45% growth compared to the same period in the previous year. Hence, the increasing numbers of minimally invasive surgeries are fuelling the advancement of the laparoscopic instruments market.

What Are The Top Players Operating In The Laparoscopic Instruments Market?

Major players in the Laparoscopic Instruments Global Market Report 2025 include:

• Johnson And Johnson

• Medtronic plc

• Fujifilm Holdings Corporation

• Stryker Corporation

• Intuitive Surgical Inc.

• Hoya Corporation

• Smith And Nephew plc

• Steris plc

• Teleflex Incorporated

• Karl Storz SE And Co. KG

What Are The Top Trends In The Laparoscopic Instruments Industry?

Key players in the laparoscopic instruments market are prioritizing the development of sophisticated technologies like wristed articulating instruments to boost surgical accuracy and improve minimally invasive techniques. Wristed articulating instruments are cutting-edge surgical aids crafted with a wrist-like joint that provides superior flexibility and motion range, permitting surgeons to conduct highly precise movements during minimally invasive operations. For example, in October 2024, LivsMed Inc., a medical device design and manufacturing firm based in the US, unveiled the ArtiSential 5, the inaugural 5 mm wristed articulating laparoscopic instrument series in the market. This range offers heightened flexibility, enhanced ergonomics, and tactile feedback, allowing surgeons to carry out minimally invasive operations with heightened precision and control. Its smaller dimensions allow for smaller incisions, faster healing time for patients, and reduced surgical expenses, thereby making advanced wristed articulation available in any surgical room, with or without robotic systems.

Comprehensive Segment-Wise Insights Into The Laparoscopic Instruments Market

The laparoscopic instruments market covered in this report is segmented

1) By Product: Laparoscopes, Energy Systems, Trocars, Closure Devices, Suction Or Irrigation Device, Insufflation Device, Robot-Assisted Systems, Hand Access Instruments

2) By Material Type: Stainless Steel, Plastic, Flexible Materials, Optical Fiber

3) By Technology: Conventional Laparoscopy, Robotic-Assisted Laparoscopy, Single-Incision Laparoscopy, Advanced Visualization Technology

4) By Application: General Surgery, Gynecological Surgery, Colorectal Surgery, Bariatric Surgery, Other Applications

5) By End User: Hospitals, Ambulatory Surgical Centers, Specialty Clinics, Research Laboratories, Academic Institutions

Subsegments:

1) By Laparoscopes: Video Laparoscopes, Fiber Optic Laparoscopes

2) By Energy Systems: Monopolar Energy Devices, Bipolar Energy Devices, Ultrasonic Energy Devices, Hybrid Energy Devices

3) By Trocars: Optical Trocars, Bladeless Trocars, Bladed Trocars, Dilating Trocars

4) By Closure Devices: Clip Appliers, Endoscopic Suturing Devices, Stapling Devices, Dilating Trocars

5) By Suction Or Irrigation Device: Standalone Suction Devices, Standalone Irrigation Devices, Combined Suction And Irrigation Devices

6) By Insufflation Device: Automatic Insufflators, Manual Insufflators

7) By Robot-Assisted Systems: Robotic Surgical Systems, Robotic Camera Manipulators, Robotic Instrument Control Systems

8) By Hand Access Instruments: Hand Assist Devices, Hand Ports, Sealing Gel Systems

Global Laparoscopic Instruments Market - Regional Insights

In 2024, North America held the leading position in the global laparoscopic instruments market. Furthermore, Asia-Pacific is projected to witness the fastest growth during the forecast period. The laparoscopic instruments market report includes various regions such as Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, the Middle East, and Africa.

