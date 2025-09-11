President Passerini's First 30 Days

July 15, 2025, marked a new era in the life of Katia Passerini, Ph.D. as she officially took the reins as president of Gonzaga University.

The Italy-born, East Coast-trained academic leader moved to the Inland Northwest and quickly packed her 10-hour days getting to know the members of her cabinet, elected officials in Spokane and Washington state, and her own office staff. In addition to learning the inner workings of the University and adjusting to life in Spokane, she has also continued with global leadership appointments she holds, including the International Federation of Catholic Universities, which elected her vice president of the organization during its July meeting in Mexico.

In her first month, Passerini also managed to greet members of the Class of 2029 during orientation, throw the first pitch at a Spokane Indians baseball game and hold a press conference with members of the Spokane media. She told reporters that she’s anxious to see the Inland Northwest landscape by motorcycle when her Kawasaki arrives, and she’s actively checking out local parks and coffee shops. She also shared her perspectives on the challenges in higher education and enrollment across the nation, and her vision to expand Gonzaga’s brand awareness across the globe. You can read that story here.

What items were important to you to have in your new office?

When I arrived on my first day, I passed by the St. Ignatius statue found just outside of College Hall and made my way up the stone steps to scan my card for the first time. Our incredible team in the Office of the President had my new office set up so beautifully and one of the first things that caught my eye was a small maquette of the statue that had been presented to me by President Emeritus McCulloh and Julie McCulloh at this summer’s Trustee meeting. It was important to me to not just celebrate this new journey but to also honor where I’ve been, and as such I put a portrait of St. Elizabeth Ann Seton right next to the statue of St. Ignatius. It was my way of always remembering to be grateful for my time at Seton Hall University and to honor the legacy of St. Elizabeth Ann Seton who is known for having established the Catholic parochial school system, and the founder of the Sisters of Charity in the United States. I think that she and St. Ignatius would have liked each other, pushing through obstacles and launching new ventures.

At left, President Emeritus Thayne McCulloh presents President Katia Passerini with the official Chain of Office on July 11, 2025. At right, Passerini's bookshelf includes two items of importance to her: a photo of Saint Elizabeth Seton and a statue of Saint Ignatius of Loyola.

In June, you and President Emeritus McCulloh attended the International Association of Jesuit Universities General Assembly held at the Pontificia Universidad Javeriana in Bogotá, Colombia. What were the top takeaways for you?

The Assembly presented many opportunities to gather with fellow leaders in the higher education space and learn from each other and discuss what is the Jesuit university’s role and hope to offer to a world that is experiencing unprecedented developments in technology and is experiencing a rapid challenge to structures that have held societies together.

One of the most impactful moments during our time was hearing from Fr. Arturo Sosa S.J., Superior General of the Society of Jesus, who shared his exhortation to look back at the charisma and mission of our university and to use the method of dialogue to foster collaboration and common goals. (See the topics discussed at the assembly, and the Superior General speech here.)

I was delighted to participate in a Plenary Session that discussed “The Challenges of Secularism” and to emphasize the way that today’s students are eager, more than ever, to commit to a life of purpose, meaning and belonging.

At left: Passerini joins other leaders near Guadalajara, Mexico, for the International Federation of Catholic Universities, to which she was named vice president. At right, she joins a panel at the International Association of Jesuit Universities in Bogota, Colombia.

What’s something unexpected you’ve learned from your interactions on campus?

I read somewhere that people at Gonzaga always hold the door for everyone, no matter how far away they are, and that has already happened many times since I’ve been here. No matter your age, being the “new person” can be hard, but everyone I have met thus far has made me and my family feel anything but new. We feel like we’ve been a part of Zag Nation for a long time, and I believe that’s something very unique about this place.

In August, members of the President's Cabinet had a two-day retreat to get to know her and plan for the year ahead. They are pictured at the Della Strada Jesuit Community where they received a blessing from Jesuits.

Among all the meetings and new encounters, where do you find moments of joy?

It has been a busy few weeks for sure, but I’ve found that quiet walks around campus have presented some much-needed moments of pause and reflection to observe just how special this place is and help me feel connected to our Mission. There is something symbolic about walking along the same bricks, the same paths, that 26 presidents before me traveled over the course of our 138-year history. So, I would say those moments of quiet contemplation have provided me with great joy since arriving here this summer. However, I am equally eager to see all the excitement and chatter that having our students on campus again will bring. I am so thrilled that everyone is back.

You’ve taken the bus to work at GU – how do you find that experience compared to your work commute back at Seton Hall?

Living on the East Coast for most of my adult life, I became accustomed to traveling to and from work using public transportation. While Spokane’s transportation options differ from those found in New York, I have been happy to utilize Spokane Transit to get to know our new home. My morning and evening rides to and from campus on STA’s City Line provide me some of the quietest moments of my day; time to plan, time to reflect, and time to look out the window and take in all that Spokane has to offer new families like ours. It is a great way to commute, and I must say, a 15-minute commute is a breath of fresh air compared to the typical East Coast traffic. When I need to hop on a car when I have appointments in multiple locations, it is amazing to see that everything is just 15 minutes away.

In July, Passerini welcomed members of the Class of 2029 at their summer orientation.

What’s something you want to do as soon as students arrive?

Having been a part of higher education for decades, I know that one of the most exciting parts is the countdown to when students come back in the fall. Summers on college campuses are quite different from the hustle and bustle of the academic year and I have been honored to be a part of the summer orientation events which have already introduced me to many of our incoming students. Our colleagues are working so hard to get campus ready for their official return and once our students arrive at the end of this month, one of the first things I want to do is participate in the annual Welcome Walk where our first-years travel across campus to kick off the official start of the year. I am excited to stand alongside hundreds of my colleagues, both faculty and staff, to cheer them on and welcome them in true Zag fashion.

Dr. Passerini will be Inaugurated as Gonzaga's 27th President on Friday, September 26, 2025. All Gonzaga community members, alumni, and those in the Spokane and Pacific Northwest community are invited to attend. Learn more and RSVP here.