Gonzaga Installs Teaching Tool for Structural Engineering
August 26, 2025
School of Engineering & Applied Science
The south entrance to the Bollier Center gained a steel sculpture during summer 2025. Gonzaga joins more than 170 campuses with the structural learning tool, developed by the American Institute of Steel Construction (AISC).
The sculpture showcases a variety of structural steel connection types, providing students with a hands-on, visual supplement to their coursework in structural engineering and construction. It is also a lasting symbol of collaboration between academia and industry.
An unveiling ceremony took place August 25 with the industry partners that made the project possible. Metals Fabrication Company fabricated each of the steel pieces, DCI Engineers designed the concrete foundation, and Walker Construction oversaw the final installation.
Joshua Schultz, Ph.D., has big plans for the new addition. As a self-described “steel sculpture nerd,” he will advise a Senior Design team partnered with AISC to upgrade the uses of the Steel Sculpture. They will first model it in Revit, a digital tool to design and analyze complex structural systems. After back-calculating capacities, they’ll design a typical building that uses those steel connections.
"This is really the start, Schultz said at the unveiling. “This is all for the students. I am so appreciative for those who made this possible now.”
Interim Dean Jennifer Shepherd, Ph.D. led the coordination with valuable support from Joshua Schultz, Ph.D, Associate Professor of Civil Engineering, Tomson Spink, associate vice president of Gonzaga Plant Operations, and Jaunessa Walsh of University Advancement.
