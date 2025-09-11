Gonzaga Installs Teaching Tool for Structural Engineering

The south entrance to the Bollier Center gained a steel sculpture during summer 2025. Gonzaga joins more than 170 campuses with the structural learning tool, developed by the American Institute of Steel Construction (AISC).

The sculpture showcases a variety of structural steel connection types, providing students with a hands-on, visual supplement to their coursework in structural engineering and construction. It is also a lasting symbol of collaboration between academia and industry.

An unveiling ceremony took place August 25 with the industry partners that made the project possible. Metals Fabrication Company fabricated each of the steel pieces, DCI Engineers designed the concrete foundation, and Walker Construction oversaw the final installation.