Watchdog off the leash

Release date: 11/09/25

Vincent Tarzia’s so-called watchdog Frank Pangallo has embarrassed the Liberal Party yet again, this time by posting the full name and photograph of a young supermarket worker online without their consent.

The young worker asked for the Facebook & Instagram posts to be deleted:

“Hi, can this post please be removed? I don’t want my fullname and workplace shared publicly.”

The worker was then forced to wait more than four hours before the posts were deleted by Pangallo.

It is understood the photo was taken weeks ago, despite an apparent attempt to present it as recent.

This embarrassing gaffe is just the latest example of Frank Pangallo’s tendency to create problems of his own making.

Earlier this week, it emerged Pangallo had proposed moving the North Adelaide golf course redevelopment to Dry Creek – an idea widely panned.

Tarzia attempted to back-track on the Pangallo Dry Creek Golf Course plan on radio on Monday morning this week.

But Pangallo continued to double down on the plan, posting detailed designs on Facebook this week of the course, which he says could be completed in three years.

The site at Dry Creek requires complex soil remediation and infrastructure investment and is earmarked as the location for 15,000 homes as part of the Housing Roadmap.

Pangallo has also repeatedly lashed out at the media this week, blaming them for his own self-inflicted problems.

Quotes

Attributable to Nick Champion

It appears Vincent Tarzia has completely lost control of his watchdog.

Frank is now so loose on social media, he’s repeatedly embarrassing his party. It was shocking to see him double down on his radical Dry Creek golf course plan and post detailed designs online.

Hard-working retail staff deserve better than to have their full name and image posted all over someone’s Facebook page without their consent.

Is Vincent Tarzia happy with Frank Pangallo’s long Facebook rants and late night radio interviews that undermine Liberal policy positions and attack the Adelaide media?