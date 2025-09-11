DE Signs MOU with TAGTHAi to Support 'Smart Tourism' and Boost Thailand’s Digital Economy via a Digital Platform

TAGTHAI logo

This collaboration aims to strengthen public relations and tourism services through TAGTHAi as a comprehensive national digital tourism platform

BANGKOK, THAILAND, September 11, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- On September 5, 2025 - Professor Wisit Wisitsora-At, Permanent Secretary of the Ministry of Digital Economy and Society (DE) signed a memorandum of understanding with Mr. Kalin Sarasin, Chairman of the Management Committee, Thai Digital Platform Social Enterprise Co., Ltd. ( TAGTHAi ). The signing ceremony was witnessed by Dr. Piyanuch Wutthison, Deputy Permanent Secretary of the Ministry of DE, Mrs. Thiratida Kuvantrarai, CEO of TAGTHAi, and other senior officials, hosted at the Meeting Room 203, Ministry of Digital Economy and Society.Professor Wisit Wisitsora-At, Permanent Secretary of the Ministry of Digital Economy and Society (DE) said the Ministry is ready to support the development of digital tourism through TAGTHAi platform, which connects international tourists with domestic tourism, especially small businesses in local communities. By enhancing the use of digital technology in public relations and tourism services, this initiative not only meets tourists’ needs but also helps distribute income for local businesses, reduce inequality within communities, and contributes to the development of Smart Tourism."The Ministry will also help promote and jointly develop TAGTHAi platform, incorporating basic tourism data from the National Statistical Office and the Big Data Institute, which developed a national tourism data platform called ‘Travel Link’. This platform serves as a planning tool, using Big Data and AI to help entrepreneurs get accurate and up-to-date information to deal with the changing of tourists’ behavior in each area." the permanent secretary stated.Mr. Kalin Sarasin, Chairman of the Management Committee, Thai Digital Platform Social Enterprise Co., Ltd., said that since 2022, TAGTHAi platform have been accessed more than 4.7 million times, with 3.2 million app downloads by both Thai and international tourists. This progress led to sales growth of 482% this year and helped attract international tourists from 25 countries to Thailand during the low season, reflecting the growing trend of tourists using digital platforms.‘TAGTHAi’ is a national digital tourism platform that supports knowledge sharing and promotes Thai tourism internationally. It also assists small and local entrepreneurs in effectively using technology through key features of the platform, such as ‘Design My Trip’ a generative AI tool that provides personalized travel plans; TAGTHAi Easy Pay , the first e-wallet for foreign tourists that enables payments via PromptPay QR; an online VAT refund service; and an SOS call feature which operated by the Tourist Police."TAGTHAi is ready to apply its knowledge and technology to support the tourism industry and is committed to setting strong security standards in technology use, payments, and the collection of data from tourists and entrepreneurs.” Mr. Sarasin added. “We can also share tourism trends and provide training for local entrepreneurs to keep pace with the digital world, transforming traditional trade into technological tools that strengthen their competitiveness in both sales and services, enabling them to expand opportunities in the global market. At the same time, we aim to leverage technology to create a high-quality tourism environment that fosters sustainable growth” Mr. Sarasin said.

