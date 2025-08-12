PeopleReign, the leader in AI-powered employee service automation, announces strategic partnership with TalentLign

Dan Turchin and Pramukh Jeyathilak discuss the evolving role of people leaders, June 10 2025

SAN JOSE, CA, UNITED STATES, August 12, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- PeopleReign, the leader in AI-powered employee service automation, today announced a strategic partnership with TalentLign, the HR people solutions advisory firm led by visionaries with backgrounds from Accenture, Microsoft, SAP, and IBM.

Through the partnership, TalentLign is authorized to sell, implement, and support all PeopleReign applications. As part of the launch, TalentLign recently hosted a LinkedIn Live event featuring TalentLign CEO Pramukh Jeyathilak in conversation with PeopleReign CEO Dan Turchin discussing the evolving role of people leaders. Both partners will be hosting a series of upcoming live events starting with an AI leadership forum in Seattle in September.

At a time when demand for AI-driven employee service is growing at a rapid pace, PeopleReign has been adding partners in key markets to help more organizations benefit from 65% ticket and case volume reduction, 90% reduced cost per issue, and significantly improved service quality. Most AI solutions for IT and HR are thin wrappers around foundation large language models (LLMs). PeopleReign automates thousands of the most common employee requests, is pre-integrated with all major enterprise workflow systems, provides AI to assist live agents as well as employees, and delivers value in 30 days or less.

Unlike alternatives, only PeopleReign delivers five AI-first applications that automate the full lifecycle of service requests:

The virtual agent automates IT and HR tasks for employees

Classify routes requests to the best live agent when escalation is required

Recommend provides a set of “next best actions” for live agents

Experience uses sentiment analysis to measure service quality using pulse surveys

Insights uses predictive analytics to help organizations provide continuously better answers

According to Pramuk Jeyathilak: “Our customers approach us because they’re ready to transform the employee experience with AI. We’re proud to use and recommend PeopleReign as the system of intelligence to help our customers deliver on the promise of innovation in a way that is responsible, intuitive, and intelligent. We’re enthusiastic about what’s ahead with PeopleReign!”

According to Dan Turchin: “We selected TalentLign because of the team’s human-first approach to employee service, deep expertise in talent management, and the trusted relationships they’ve built with customers. We’ve had only positive experiences working with Pramukh, Patti, and the team. This partnership is a winning combination: world-class AI technology paired with world-class, values-driven HR thought leadership.”

Contact Christina Perry(christina@peoplereign.io) to learn more about PeopleReign or Ilan Shmargad (ilan@peoplereign.io) to become a certified PeopleReign partner.

