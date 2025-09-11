Governor Abbott Orders Flags Lowered To Honor Charlie Kirk

TEXAS, September 11 - September 10, 2025 | Austin, Texas | Press Release

Governor Greg Abbott today directed all state government buildings to lower the United States and Texas flags to half-staff, in accordance with President Donald J. Trump's proclamation honoring the memory of Charlie Kirk.

Flags should be returned to full-staff at sunset on Sunday, September 14, 2025.

The Governor released the following statement earlier today after the news of Kirk's death.

“Cecilia and I are heartbroken by the assassination and passing of Charlie Kirk,” said Governor Abbott. “Charlie’s voice was a beacon for millions of young Americans searching for truth, courage, and conviction. This senseless act of violence has no place in America. Our prayers are with Charlie’s family and his loved ones, especially the two young children he leaves behind. Texas stands with them in mourning and in honoring Charlie's enduring legacy.”