Singapore Meeting on China’s Economic Transformation and Capital Market Innovation, MCE Drives Cultural Asset Trading

Singapore Closed-Door Meeting Xie Caihan, Head of Capital Markets for Greater China at the Singapore Li Donglin, CEO of Macau Cultural Assets Exchange Li Donglin, CEO of MCE, engaged in a friendly exchange with Caihan Xie from the Singapore Exchange, creating a lively and enthusiastic atmosphere at the event

From Wall Street to the Bund: SGX and MCE explore how culture meets capital — with cultural assets emerging as China’s next trillion-dollar opportunity.

MACAO, MACAO, September 11, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- On the morning of November 6, 2024, the Singapore Exchange’s closed-door meeting in Shanghai was successfully held at Shanghai Bund No. 8. Jointly organized by the Singapore Exchange, the Jiaxing Chamber of Commerce in Shanghai, and the Perseverance Entrepreneurs Club (Shanghai Headquarters), and hosted by Ba Hao Holdings, the event aimed to promote in-depth exchanges between the Singapore Exchange and local entrepreneurs in Shanghai, while exploring innovations and improvements to the mechanisms enabling Chinese enterprises to “go global.” The conference, themed “China’s Economic Transformation and Future Phenomenal Transactions”, attracted entrepreneurs, investors, and industry experts from diverse fields including finance, culture, technology, and catering.The event was hosted by Wu Shao — Chairman of Ba Hao Shang She, Chairman of Shanghai Bund No. 8, and Founder of Wu Shao Culture — and provided a high-end, pragmatic platform for cross-sector exchanges.Singapore Exchange Showcases International Capital Market Advantages Xie Caihan, Head of Capital Markets for Greater China at the Singapore Exchange, gave a detailed presentation on Singapore’s unique advantages in the global capital market. She emphasized that Singapore, as a key financial hub bridging East and West, provides enterprises with an ideal listing and financing platform through its efficient institutional environment, diversified capital structures, and internationalized regulatory system. She also highlighted Singapore’s market-oriented listing process, continuously optimized policy mechanisms, and numerous successful corporate cases, helping participants gain a comprehensive understanding of SGX’s business layout and international cooperation potential.Li Donglin, CEO of the Macau Cultural Assets Exchange (www. mce .mo, “MCE”), highlighted MCE’s explorations and achievements in promoting the digitization and cross-border trading of cultural assets. He noted that China is currently at a critical stage of economic transformation, with the cultural industry, as a strategic emerging sector, entering an unprecedented period of opportunity. MCE Presents Innovative Pathways for Cultural Asset Trading By building a digital trading platform centered on cultural IP, MCE provides new solutions for the value confirmation, circulation, and investment of cultural assets. The platform not only helps domestic cultural enterprises engage in cross-border transactions but also supports the transformation of traditional cultural resources into attractive investment targets for international markets, accelerating the global dissemination and implementation of cultural assets.Li emphasized that in the future, MCE will continue to drive technological and institutional innovation, creating a new ecosystem integrating culture and finance, and helping Chinese culture reach the world. Cross-Sector Guests Discuss Cooperation and Globalization Pathways The conference also featured several industry representatives who shared their experiences and internationalization strategies. Li Yucheng, Chairman of Lao Wang Hotpot, introduced the brand’s corporate spirit centered on love; Jiang Chengxuan, Founder of Heisenberg Restaurant Group, shared his brand strategy of partnering with the German Bundesliga, showcasing a globalized pathway that merges dining and sports culture.This closed-door meeting not only provided entrepreneurs and investors with a high-quality exchange platform but also underscored the pivotal role of the Singapore Exchange in global capital flows. The meeting emphasized that phenomenal transactions will play an important role in the future capital market, offering new approaches for Chinese enterprises to internationalize during this critical transformation period.As a global leader in cultural asset trading, MCE will continue to promote the digitization of cultural assets, cross-border trading, and integration with international capital, creating a new paradigm of synergy between culture and finance. Looking ahead, MCE will further cultivate the global cultural economy, help Chinese cultural IPs reach the world, and open a new chapter in the internationalization of the cultural industry.

