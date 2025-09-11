Superintendent Degenfelder on the Death of Charlie Kirk

CHEYENNE – “I’m shaken and heartbroken to hear about Charlie Kirk. He leaves an incredible legacy advocating for free thought and speech on America’s college campuses. No one in America should fear for their life for exercising free speech. Bryan and I are praying for Charlie, for his young family, and for everyone who witnessed this horror. We must be better than this. If we lose the ability to disagree without bloodshed, we risk losing America itself.” – END – Media Contact:

Linda Finnerty, Chief Communications Officer

307-777-2053

linda.finnerty@wyo.gov

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.