Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,831 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 422,123 in the last 365 days.

Superintendent Degenfelder on the Death of Charlie Kirk

CHEYENNE – “I’m shaken and heartbroken to hear about Charlie Kirk. He leaves an incredible legacy advocating for free thought and speech on America’s college campuses. No one in America should fear for their life for exercising free speech. Bryan and I are praying for Charlie, for his young family, and for everyone who witnessed this horror. We must be better than this. If we lose the ability to disagree without bloodshed, we risk losing America itself.”

– END –

Media Contact:
Linda Finnerty, Chief Communications Officer
307-777-2053
linda.finnerty@wyo.gov

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

Superintendent Degenfelder on the Death of Charlie Kirk

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

By continuing to use this site, you agree to our Terms & Conditions, last updated on July 21, 2025.

We use cookies to enhance your experience. Learn more