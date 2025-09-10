12 Mississippi Lottery Scratch-Off Games Ending

Games’ 2nd Chance Promotional Drawing to Award Nearly $1 Million in Prizes

JACKSON, MISS. – The Mississippi Lottery Corporation announced that 12 scratch-off games will soon come to an end, with players having a shot at nearly $1 million in 2nd Chance prizes.

Friday, Oct. 10, 2025, will be the last day to purchase or sell the following games:

Game #68 – $10 $200,000 Fortune with a top prize of $200,000

Game #86 – $3 Crossword with a top prize of $30,000

Game #91 – $10 Blistering Hot 7s with a top prize of $200,000

Game #92 – $2 $25,000 Spectacular with a top prize of $25,000

Game #97 – $2 Summer Lucky Times 5 with a top prize of $20,000

Game #127– $3 SKEE-BALL ® with a top prize of $40,000

Game #128– $10 $200,000 Jackpot with a top prize of $200,000

Game #139 – $2 Win Win Win with a top prize of $20,000

Game #145 – $5 Diamonds and Dollars with a top prize of $100,000

Game #176 – $1 $1 Lottery Ticket with a top prize of $5,000

Game #184 – $1 Triple Tripler with a top prize of $5,000

Game #195 – $5 Pink Panther™ Diamond Tripler with a top prize of $100,000

Players have until Thursday, Jan. 8, 2026, to redeem valid prizes for these games. The 2nd Chance Promotional Drawing for these games will occur on Tuesday, Jan. 13, 2026. Players have until Thursday, Jan. 8, 2026, to enter their non-winning tickets to qualify.

Check the Mississippi Lottery Corporation’s 2nd Chance website for further details. All winners will be contacted via certified letter.

SKEE-BALL® is a registered trademark of Bay Tek Entertainment, Inc. used under license. All rights reserved. THE PINK PANTHER TM & © 1964-2025 Metro-Goldwyn-Mayer Studios Inc. All Rights Reserved.