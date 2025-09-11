Scotwork North America Hosts Free Webinar 'Ready For Renewals?'

Panel of Industry Leaders to Share Proven Strategies for Better Contract Renewal Outcomes

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, September 11, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- With contract renewal season underway, Scotwork North America is bringing together top sales and procurement experts to help frontline dealmakers achieve stronger results at the negotiating table. The free webinar, “Ready For Renewals?” will take place on Wednesday, September 17, at 10:00 am PT / 1:00 pm ET.This event will feature a panel discussion tackling the most pressing challenges faced by frontline dealmakers on both the sales and procurement sides of the table during this year’s contract renewals. Attendees will gain practical, proven strategies to strengthen renewal conversations, drive value, and protect margins.The expert panel includes:• Luc Bertram, Vice President, Global Key Accounts & Sales Excellence, Ingredion• Jared Byrne, Senior Director of Master Planning Strategy, Amgen• Miranda Rohrbough, Vice President of Sales, Scotwork North AmericaThe session will be hosted and moderated by Brian Buck , CEO of Scotwork North America.“Contract renewals are often treated as routine, but they are in fact critical opportunities to protect and grow business relationships,” said Brian Buck. “Our research shows that only 24% of frontline negotiators establish what the other party wants at the outset of a negotiation. This is just one simple example of how dealmakers can optimize their renewals.”“Even seasoned professionals get nervous when a renewal carries high stakes. This webinar will equip negotiators with fresh insights to approach renewal conversations strategically and productively.”Participation is free, but space is limited. Interested professionals are encouraged to register early to secure their spot.About Scotwork North AmericaScotwork is the world’s leading negotiation consultancy, with offices in over 40 countries. For more than five decades, Scotwork has helped organizations, executives, and frontline negotiators improve outcomes, secure value, and gain confidence at the bargaining table.For companies seeking deeper support, Scotwork offers customized guidance to:• Develop negotiation skills within teams• Navigate complex, high-stakes negotiations• Stress test strategies for real-world renewal scenarios• Build resilience in an increasingly uncertain marketScotwork’s experts are seasoned business professionals—not academics—bringing decades of frontline negotiation experience to every engagement.

