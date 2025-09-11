Submit Release
Javier Palomarez, USHBC President & CEO, Releases Statement Following the Passing of Charlie Kirk

WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES, September 11, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The United States Hispanic Business Council (USHBC) extends its deepest condolences to the family, friends, and colleagues of Charlie Kirk. Political violence, in any form, stands in direct opposition to progress. It divides communities, undermines our democracy, and silences the conversations that allow us to bridge differences and move forward together. Javier Palomarez, President & CEO of the USHBC, released the following statement on behalf of the organization:

“My prayers are with the Kirk family as they navigate this trying time. Political violence is the antithesis of bipartisanship, and it should be rejected by all Americans who care about our future. While I did not agree with Charlie on everything, I respected his passion and his commitment to the causes he championed. That is the American way: debate, compromise and bipartisanship. ”

About the USHBC
Javier Palomarez is the President & CEO of the United States Hispanic Business Council (USHBC). The USHBC is a leading voice for the small business community. A 501(c)6 non-profit organization, the USHBC focuses on the success of American small businesses by ensuring they have a voice in the national dialogue. The USHBC is a nonpartisan organization.

