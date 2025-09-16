BAY CITIES WELCOMES ED DEVEAU AS VICE PRESIDENT OF OPERATIONS

Bay Cities Vice President of Operations Ed DeVeau

Ed's approach to cross-functional collaboration and his deep understanding of our industry aligns seamlessly with our culture of innovation and ownership.” — Greg Tucker, Chairman and CEO of Bay Cities

PICO RIVERA, CA, UNITED STATES, September 16, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Bay Cities , a leading provider of innovative retail packaging and point-of-purchase displays , proudly announces the appointment of Ed DeVeau as Vice President of Operations. With decades of experience in global manufacturing and supply chain leadership, DeVeau will oversee the company’s Manufacturing, Quality Assurance & Control, Environmental Health & Safety (EHS), Capital Equipment, Maintenance, Lean Continuous Improvement, and Mergers & Acquisitions initiatives.DeVeau brings a proven track record of driving operational excellence and EBITDA growth within complex, high-speed, and expanding manufacturing environments. Prior to joining Bay Cities, he held senior global operations executive roles at industry giants DS Smith Paper Products and International Paper, where he led large-scale teams and strategic initiatives across multiple continents.“Ed’s expertise in operational leadership, continuous improvement, and global supply chain management will be instrumental in elevating Bay Cities’ performance and expanding our capabilities as a vertically integrated packaging partner,” said Greg Tucker, Chairman and CEO of Bay Cities. “His approach to cross-functional collaboration and his deep understanding of our industry aligns seamlessly with our culture of innovation and ownership.”As a member of the Bay Cities Leadership Team, DeVeau joins a 100% employee-owned company committed to sustainable practices, strategic growth, and driving turnkey design-to-delivery solutions to the world’s most recognizable brands and retailers.With offices in Los Angeles, Chicago, Bentonville, and Cincinnati, and coast-to-coast partnerships, Bay Cities continues to lead the packaging and display industry by providing comprehensive, sustainable, and impactful solutions that drive retail sales and shopper engagement.About Bay CitiesBay Cities is a full-service, employee-owned designer and manufacturer of custom packaging, in-store displays, industrial packaging, and e-commerce solutions. With coast-to-coast reach and headquarters near the Port of Long Beach, Bay Cities delivers fast, sustainable, end-to-end services—from design and engineering to manufacturing, fulfillment, and logistics. Learn more by visiting www.bay-cities.com

