GROUNDBREAKING FULLY AUTOMATED DIGITAL PRINTING BUSINESS SERVES SUPPLIERS TO THE PACKAGING AND RETAIL MARKETS

The launch of our fully automated production environment, powered by the latest generation digital printer, underscores our dedication to offering our clients the best in digital print technology.”BOLINGBROOK, IL, UNITED STATES, April 8, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- North America’s first digital factory for packaging, point-of-purchase displays, and signage is launching Summer 2024, Digital Print Partners announced today.
In an era where the demand for large format digital printing is soaring due to its sustainability, fast turnaround times, cost efficiencies, and lithographic-like print quality, Digital Print Partners (DPP) is poised to redefine the landscape of the printing industry. Set to launch this summer in Bolingbrook, IL, DPP will introduce the industry's first fully digital automated production environment, embracing the cutting-edge principles of Industry 4.0. This initiative is designed to cater specifically to the trade, featuring the state-of-the-art Barberan Jetmaster 2.0 Single-Pass Digital Printer capable of printing up to 72.4” x 196”.
DPP's foundation is built upon decades of collective experience in flexographic, lithographic, and digital printing. Our ownership team is comprised of recognized industry experts with profound expertise in single-pass digital printers and with a core focus of serving the trade.
As a women-led business, DPP will be managed by Karin Mander who has decades of experience serving the corrugated packaging and display markets in the Chicagoland and greater Midwest regions. Most notably, Karin has held sales and leadership roles with the Strive Group, Menasha, Ideal Box, and, most recently, Hood Container. Her diverse knowledge will be a great resource for DPP’s customers to ensure they are guided to the proper solution for sustainable packaging, point-of-purchase displays, and custom retail signage.
“Our mission is to provide the perfect solution for organizations currently without access to advanced digital printing capabilities,” said Karin Mander, General Manager of Digital Print Partners. “The launch of our fully automated production environment, powered by the latest generation Barberan Single-Pass Digital Printer, underscores our dedication to offering our clients the very best in digital print technology.”
Key Highlights of Digital Print Partners:
- Fully Automated Production Environment: A manufacturing ecosystem allowing the printer and ERP to operate seamlessly from order intake to raw material sourcing to the final product.
- Litho-Like Print Quality: Resolution of 600 x 600 DPI allows for 3pt positive text and 5pt reversed text from processed color builds plus the benefits of an automated print inspection system.
- Versatile Printing Capabilities: From folding box board to double wall corrugated, the printer’s roll-applied primer offers a consistent print surface, promoting adhesion while increasing print chroma and quality.
- Large Format Printing: With a maximum printable area of 72.4” x 196”, this press is great for two-piece pallet wraps and other oversized corrugated applications.
Variable Printing: Allows for efficient production of “high SKU” product lines and/or personalized/customized marketing campaigns.
Inventory Management: Leverage “lean” principles and only print what you need to reduce storage and obsolescence costs.
A Fix for Flexo and Litho Overuse: When you only need 200 more pieces to make count, you can now turn to digital.
Expert Leadership: DPP's leadership brings invaluable knowledge and insight to the forefront of digital print innovation.
About Digital Print Partners:
Digital Print Partners (DPP) is the industry’s first fully digital automated production environment serving the trade. Utilizing the latest version of the cutting-edge Barberan Single-Pass Digital Printer, DPP aims to meet the soaring demand for digital printing, recognized for its rapid delivery, cost efficiency, and superior quality. Backed by industry experts with extensive experience, DPP is committed to extending advanced digital printing capabilities to the packaging, display, and signage industries.
