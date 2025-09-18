BAY CITIES EXPANDS ITS MIDWEST OPERATIONS WITH NEW OFFICE IN CINCINNATI, OHIO

Bay Cities' new office in Blue Ash, Ohio, just outside of Cincinnati

[Bay Cities] is a perfect addition to the community. Bay Cities’ investment here not only brings new jobs, but also strengthens our vibrant, local economy.” — Blue Ash Mayor Jill Cole

PICO RIVERA, CA, UNITED STATES, September 18, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- We are excited to announce the opening of our newest Bay Cities office in Blue Ash, Ohio, just outside of Cincinnati – an expansion designed with our clients' success in mind.With offices already in Los Angeles, California and Bentonville, Arkansas, Cincinnati’s strategic location further strengthens our national footprint by placing us in the Eastern Time Zone, enhancing our ability to service clients across all U.S. time zones efficiently. This proximity enables faster response times, same-day customer visits when necessary, and expedited prototype delivery – often same-day or next-day.Leading the Cincinnati office is Jeff Craig, Bay Cities' Senior Vice President of Sales. Born in Chicago and a lifelong Midwesterner, Jeff brings 35 years of industry experience with a deep focus on high-end graphics, displays, and retail supply chain expertise. Under his leadership, our Cincinnati team is positioned to provide clients with the insight, service, and responsiveness they expect from Bay Cities.Our Cincinnati office is equipped with:- Project management- Sales support- Color mockup production and digital printing capabilitiesAdditionally, Cincinnati's location offers convenient access to major retailers like Kroger, headquartered nearby, presenting unique partnership and service opportunities similar to our Bentonville presence with Walmart.“Expanding into the Midwest with a full-service office not only reflects our commitment to being closer to our clients, it also allows for rapid turnarounds and tailored solutions,” said Sahar Mehrabzadeh, Executive Vice President of Sales at Bay Cities. “We have a team of seasoned subject matter experts who understand the nuances of each retailer's requirements, enabling us to help our clients succeed at retail with precision and confidence.”“The City of Blue Ash is excited to welcome Bay Cities to its new offices,” said Blue Ash Mayor Jill Cole. “The company is a perfect addition to the community. Bay Cities’ investment here not only brings new jobs, but also strengthens our vibrant, local economy.”With this expansion, Bay Cities continues to deliver best-in-class service, speed to market, and tailored solutions to our nationwide client base, while upholding our commitment to innovation, sustainability, and employee ownership.We’re proud to grow where our clients need us most. Welcome to Bay Cities, Cincinnati!###About Bay CitiesBay Cities is a full-service, employee-owned designer and manufacturer of custom packaging, in-store displays, industrial packaging, and e-commerce solutions. With coast-to-coast reach and headquarters near the Port of Long Beach, Bay Cities delivers fast, sustainable, end-to-end services—from design and engineering to manufacturing, fulfillment, and logistics. Learn more by visiting www.bay-cities.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.