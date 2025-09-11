Narconon Ojai Hosts 5th Annual Celebrity Golf Tournament Supporting Youth and Community Programs

Narconon Ojai Facility Ojai Valley Youth Foundation, James Flemming accepting donation Ventura County Sheriff's Foundation represented by Ventura County Sheriff James "Jim" Fryhoff

OJAI, CA, UNITED STATES, September 10, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- On Sunday, August 31, 2025, Narconon Ojai hosted its 5th Annual Celebrity Golf Tournament at the beautiful Ojai Valley Inn. What began during the height of COVID-19 lockdowns as a way to bring the community back together has now grown into an annual tradition, raising funds and awareness for needed youth and community programs.While the tournament typically takes place in October during Red Ribbon Week, this year's event was strategically aligned with Opioid Awareness Day to bring greater attention to the nation's ongoing crisis. The timing was significant given the staggering statistics. According to the CDC, more than 80,000 Americans die each year from opioid overdoses, with synthetic opioids like fentanyl accounting for the majority of these tragic losses. Beyond raising funds, the tournament served as a powerful platform for education and community unity in the fight against addiction.Staff and volunteers from Narconon Ojai have raised over $10,000 in the past four years to support the Ojai Valley Youth Foundation . This year, a donation of $2,500 was presented to James Flemming, who expressed his deep gratitude for Narconon's continued generosity. "These proceeds are essential to helping us provide mentoring and life skills programs for local youth," said Flemming. The Ojai Valley Youth Foundation currently operates after-school programs for junior high and high school students at Nordhoff School, focusing on confidence, self-worth, and positive decision-making.In addition, Narconon Ojai proudly expanded its community contributions this year to support the Ventura County Sheriff Foundation's "Shop with a Cop" Program. This heartwarming initiative pairs underprivileged and foster children with local law enforcement officers for a holiday shopping experience they'll never forget. Each child receives gift cards to purchase gifts for themselves and their families, fostering joy during the holiday season while building meaningful relationships with law enforcement.Ventura County Sheriff Jim Fryhoff, celebrating his 35th anniversary of service with the Sheriff's Office, gratefully accepted the donation on behalf of the Ventura County Sheriff's Department. Sheriff Fryhoff addressed the crowd, reflecting on his career and the devastating effects of addiction he has witnessed firsthand. "We want the best for our community, and if people can get help through any source, it is a victory. Narconon has one of the highest success rates in helping people achieve lasting sobriety, and I am proud to partner with Fabian and Narconon Ojai to make a difference."The Executive Director of Narconon Ojai, Fabian Padro echoed this statement, saying, "As Executive Director of Narconon Ojai, my responsibility is not only to run a successful program but also to build and foster positive relationships between our community and law enforcement, The truth is—it takes a community working together to build something strong and lasting."Narconon Ojai has proudly served the local community for 10 years, building on the proven foundation of the global Narconon network's 60 years of experience in addiction recovery. The Narconon program is based on the works of noted author and humanitarian L. Ron Hubbard and provides a true path to recovery from drugs and alcohol. During our decade in Ojai, we have helped over 500 individuals reclaim their lives from drugs—and that number continues to grow as we expand our reach and impact throughout the region.

