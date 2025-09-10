MY.MUSIC and bemyfriends join forces to launch Verified Artist-First Global Fandom Platform and Fan Engagement Service

MY.MUSIC bemyfriends

Music identity technology leader MY.MUSIC and fandom platform pioneer bemyfriends partner to launch transformative artist-first fan engagement services.

WILMINGTON, DE, UNITED STATES, September 10, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- MY.MUSIC, the global leader in music identity infrastructure, today announced a groundbreaking partnership with bemyfriends, a leading provider of global fandom services and engagement solutions.

Together, they are addressing one of the music industry’s most urgent challenges: giving artists true ownership of their fan relationships in a digital age dominated by platforms that control data, audiences, and revenue.

This collaboration marks a pivotal milestone for the Artist-First movement in the music industry. Together, MY.MUSIC and bemyfriends will deliver next-generation fan engagement tools that empower artists with true ownership of their fan relationships and complete control over the data generated through those connections.

At the core of this new Artist-First ecosystem is the .MUSIC ID, the global music industry’s universal, neutral, and artist-owned identifier. The .MUSIC ID ensures that artists remain in control of their identity, audience, musical works and content by accessing powerful and scalable tools, apps, and services built for the music community.

“The fandom technology by bemyfriends is not only innovative and powerful, but also deeply aligned with our Artist-First vision,” said Peter Lee, CEO of MY.MUSIC. “We seek partners who deliver top-tier innovation and who, in their own right, are already reaching, supporting, and building Artist-First technologies and services.”

The new service will be available at FANDOM.MUSIC and exclusive to those with a verified .MUSIC ID obtained after registering a .MUSIC domain name. With the integrated b.stage by bemyfriends platform, artists can customize, connect, engage, and monetize their fan relationships like never before offering membership services, merchandise sales, exclusive content access, community management, and pop-up store operations.

More than 300 clients worldwide and over 900 artists use b.stage by bemyfriends to engage with their fans through its end-to-end fandom business solutions. bemyfriends has established a proven global track record through partnerships with Sony Music India for I-POP group W.i.S.H., Bollywood actress Jacqueline Fernandez, and R&B artist Ne-Yo.

“At bemyfriends, our vision has always been to create a fandom platform that truly empowers artists and creators,” said Steve Seo, Co-CEO of bemyfriends. “MY.MUSIC is the perfect partner because we share the same Artist-First mission, and I’m excited to work together to help shape this bright future.”

This collaboration advances .MUSIC's mission to ensure that every artist, creator, and music brand owns their name, controls their assets, and secures their data. With over 35,000 members from more than 110 countries already registering their .MUSIC identity, this partnership expands .MUSIC membership benefits by connecting the .MUSIC Kit — including the .MUSIC domain, .MUSIC ID, .MUSIC Site, .MUSIC Badge and .MUSIC Mail — with the bemyfriends fandom platform. Together, these unique offerings give artists not just a verified identity, but also the ability to directly engage, monetize, and grow their fan relationships.

“From day one, .MUSIC has been all about giving the global music community something it has always needed — a verified, artist-owned digital identity,” said Constantine Roussos, Founder and CEO of .MUSIC. “The bemyfriends partnership carries that mission further by uniting identity with fandom, enabling artists not only to own their name, assets, and data, but also to directly engage with and sell to fans, and build sustainable careers with full ownership and control.”

THE EXCLUSIVE SPOTLIGHT OFFER FOR ARTISTS

FANDOM.MUSIC is currently in BETA, and a limited number of artists are being invited to help shape the platform. Selected artists will receive:

- FREE first-year registration of a .MUSIC domain name and their verified .MUSIC ID

- FREE onboarding and creation of their official .MUSIC Site

- FREE verified commercial customized email called .MUSIC Mail

- FREE onboarding and creation of their FANDOM.MUSIC fan engagement service

This exclusive opportunity to help shape FANDOM.MUSIC in its BETA stage is strictly limited and will close as soon as spots are filled. Musicians, artists, creators, and bands can apply at FANDOM.MUSIC. Participation is subject to selection at the sole discretion of MY.MUSIC.

ABOUT BEMYFRIENDS

bemyfriends is a global fandom business company that empowers creators, artists, and brands to build and manage their own sustainable fandom economies. Leveraging its proprietary platform b.stage, bemyfriends provides comprehensive fan engagement solutions including community management, real-time communication, fan commerce, and data analytics. Founded by experts behind the success of global fandom platforms, bemyfriends is dedicated to connecting creators and fans directly while expanding fandom culture across industries such as entertainment, sports, fashion, and art. Headquartered in Seoul with a presence in the U.S. and Japan, bemyfriends continues to lead the creator economy by delivering fan-centered business models worldwide. For more information, visit https://www.bemyfriends.com

ABOUT MY.MUSIC

MY.MUSIC is a pioneering technology company transforming the digital landscape for the global music community. As a strategic partner of the official .MUSIC Registry, MY.MUSIC delivers the .MUSIC Kit, a suite of essential tools integrated seamlessly with .MUSIC domains. Our mission is to empower music creators to own their identity, engage authentically with fans, and thrive in the new digital era of music. For more information, visit https://www.my.music



ABOUT .MUSIC

.MUSIC is the trusted, safe and secure top-level domain name and verified ID for the global music community and industry. The .MUSIC initiative is supported by one of the largest international music coalitions ever assembled, including the most prominent and influential music organizations representing over 95% of global music consumed. It is a global music community-based and industry-led effort to create verified .MUSIC top-level domain with music-tailored policies and enhanced safeguards to protect intellectual property and the rights of music creators globally, giving them full control of their brand identity and their music assets, including directly owning their relationships with fans and customers. The .MUSIC top-level domain provides a music-centric Internet, a thriving, vibrant, and innovative ecosystem that promotes legitimate music creation, access, and distribution, where the global music community securely connects, interacts and transacts. For more information, visit: https://www.registry.music.

For media inquiries, contact media@my.music

Legal Disclaimer:

