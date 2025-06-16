MY.music launches National Music Validator program for .MUSIC Artist Verification

.MUSIC Domain Name & Verified Identity

.MUSIC partners with local industry leaders to authenticate domain name registrations worldwide

We understand that legitimacy looks different in every country. That’s why we are empowering respected national entities to take the lead in validating local artists to register their .MUSIC names.” — Peter Lee, CEO of MY.music

WILMINGTON, DE, UNITED STATES, June 16, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- MY.music, the official technology partner of the .MUSIC top-level domain (TLD), today announced the global rollout of its National Music Validator (NMV) program. The global initiative is designed to verify and validate .MUSIC domain names and .MUSIC identities for legitimate artists, creators, industry professionals, and music companies through trusted local partners.

In an increasingly global and digital music landscape, establishing authenticity is both essential and challenging. Recognizing that no single organization can accurately vet artists and music entities across every region and culture, MY.music has developed the NMV Program in conjunction with the .MUSIC Registry to delegate the verification process to recognized national authorities with deep ties to their local music space and Internet ecosystems.

“Authenticity in music is not one-size-fits-all. That is why we are collaborating with national industry partners who understand their country's culture, language and music community better than anyone else,” said Constantine Roussos, Founder and CEO of .MUSIC. “The National Music Validator program turns .MUSIC domains and identities into verified layers of Internet infrastructure, where every artist’s identity is protected, respected, and recognized through trusted local validation.”

“This program represents a major step toward building a truly verified, global music identity network,” said Peter Lee, CEO of MY.music. “We understand that legitimacy looks different in every country. That is why we are empowering respected national entities to take the lead in validating local artists to register their .MUSIC names.”



A LOCALIZED, TRUSTED MODEL FOR ARTIST VERIFICATION

Under the NMV Program, MY.music partners with prominent music and internet organizations in each participating country to conduct music nexus validation for .MUSIC domain registrations to ensure that .MUSIC domains are associated with the names of the verified music artists or music entities. National Music Validators will:

- Confirm that registrants are active and legitimate music artists (or music entities) in their participating country;

- Align validation processes with local government ID systems, industry standards, and cultural norms; and

- Provide a secure and user-friendly .MUSIC verification and registration experience for artists.

This approach ensures that country-specific nuances, such as identification frameworks, informal music economies, or national rights associations, are respected in the verification process.



INITIAL LAUNCH PARTNERS: SOUTH KOREA, JAPAN AND CHINA

The NMV Program launches with two established music markets:

South Korea: In partnership with the Record Label Industry Association of Korea (LIAK) and global music agency Sound Republica;

Japan: Finalizing terms with a leading national music entity (to be announced); and

China: Undergoing partner evaluations with shortlisted industry associations.

Additional national partners are currently under evaluation, with plans to expand the NMV program to major music-producing nations across Asia, Europe, Africa, and Latin America throughout 2025.



KEY BENEFITS FOR ARTISTS AND THE GLOBAL MUSIC INDUSTRY

- Trust and Authenticity: Fans, industry partners, and digital platforms can trust that a .MUSIC domain holder is a verified artist, creator, professional or music business;

- Global Reach and Local Accountability: Ensures artists and music community members worldwide are represented through validation tailored to their national identity systems; and

- Fraud and Abuse Protection: Prevents impersonation, cybersquatting, or misuse of a cultural identity in music.



Artists registering a .MUSIC domain can select their respective country’s validator during the nexus and verification process.



ABOUT MY.MUSIC

MY.music is a pioneering technology company focused on developing innovative digital services for the global music community. As a strategic partner of the official .MUSIC Registry, the company delivers a wide range of connected music tools, such as .MUSIC Mail, SmartPage websites, and fan engagement platforms integrated seamlessly with .MUSIC domain names and verified digital music identities. MY.music is redefining how music artists, professionals and companies establish their presence, connect with audiences, and thrive in the digital age.

Visit https://www.my.music to learn more.



ABOUT .MUSIC

.MUSIC is the trusted, safe and secure top-level domain name and verified ID for the global music community and industry. The .MUSIC initiative is supported by one of the largest international music coalitions ever assembled, including the most prominent and influential music organizations representing over 95% of global music consumed. It is a global music community-based and industry-led effort to create verified .MUSIC top-level domain with music-tailored policies and enhanced safeguards to protect intellectual property and the rights of music creators globally, giving them full control of their brand identity and their music assets, including directly owning their relationships with fans and customers. The .MUSIC top-level domain provides a music-centric Internet, a thriving, vibrant, and innovative ecosystem that promotes legitimate music creation, access, and distribution, where the global music community securely connects, interacts and transacts.

For more information, visit: https://www.registry.music.

To register your .MUSIC domain, visit: https://www.registry.music/registrars





