.MUSIC Kit: A Groundbreaking Toolsuite Empowering Music Artists and Creators

WILMINGTON, DE, UNITED STATES, June 5, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- my.MUSIC, the official technology partner of the .MUSIC top-level domain (TLD) registry, today announced the expansion of the .MUSIC Kit, a powerful suite of free, pre-configured digital tools designed to help artists, bands, creators, industry professionals, and music businesses succeed in a digital-first industry.

SIMPLY REGISTER A .MUSIC DOMAIN AND UNLOCK TREMENDOUS VALUE

With the registration of any .MUSIC domain, creators automatically gain access to the .MUSIC Kit, an integrated bundle of essential digital services built to simplify technology and supercharge music careers.

The Kit is guided by two core principles:

1) Simplicity – Essential tools are pre-configured and ready to use right away.

2) Unmatched Value – The tools and services are offered completely free of charge.

“At my.MUSIC, our mission is to empower the global music community with cutting-edge digital services,” said Peter Lee, Founder & CEO of my.MUSIC. “We believe that securing a .MUSIC domain is the smartest investment any musician or creator can make today.”

WHAT IS INSIDE THE .MUSIC KIT

Anyone who registers a .MUSIC domain unlocks a suite of premium tools tailored to the needs of music artists, creators, and professionals:

.MUSIC Mail – A dedicated email service with a brand .music email address.

SmartPage – A beautifully designed, ready-to-use branded music website.

SmartBadge – A unique watermark and QR code to tag and share music assets.

.MUSIC Membership – Exclusive access to additional features, services, and community benefits.

These tools are not just services. They are a launchpad for artists to build their brands, grow their audiences, and manage their digital presence with ease.



REGISTER YOUR .MUSIC DOMAIN AND GET THE .MUSIC KIT FOR FREE

Register your .MUSIC domain through any authorized domain registrar and receive instant access to the full .MUSIC Kit at no extra cost. Learn more about our technology and services at https://www.my.music



ABOUT MY.MUSIC

my.MUSIC is a pioneering technology company focused on developing innovative digital services for the global music community. As a strategic partner of the official .MUSIC Registry, the company delivers a wide range of connected music tools—such as .MUSIC Mail, SmartPage websites, and soon fan engagement platforms—integrated seamlessly with .MUSIC domains. my.MUSIC LTD is redefining how music professionals establish their presence, connect with audiences, and thrive in the digital age.

Visit https://www.my.music to learn more.



