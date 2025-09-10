LT Governor Miller Cuts Ribbon On New Maryland State Police Berlin Barrack And Forensic Sciences Division-Berlin

September 10, 2025

(Berlin, MD) – Lt. Governor Aruna K. Miller participated in the ribbon cutting yesterday for the new Maryland State Police Barrack ‘V’ in Berlin and was joined by Maryland Department of State Police Secretary Colonel Roland L. Butler, Jr., and Department of General Services Secretary Atif T. Chaudhry.

“Today we stand in a new facility that is built for the future, designed with state-of-the-art technology, and complete with a new forensic science laboratory and a dedicated garage,” said Lt. Governor Aruna K. Miller. “This building isn’t just bricks and mortar—the New Barrack V stands as a commitment from the Moore–Miller Administration that no matter where you live—west of the Bay, east of the Bay, or right here in Berlin—your safety matters. It is a promise kept; to give our State Police the tools they need so they can do their jobs with excellence.”

In April 2023, the Maryland Department of General Services and Maryland State Police broke ground on the new 30,000 square foot Berlin Barrack and Forensic Sciences Division-Berlin, which is visible from US Route 50 in Worcester County. This project incorporates best practices in public safety design and resolves many deficiencies of the old barrack and crime laboratory location. The new barrack which includes a 4,940 square foot garage will house civilian and sworn personnel from the Field Operations Bureau and the Criminal Enforcement Division along with personnel from the Forensic Sciences Division.

“The new state-of-the-art police barrack and expanded Forensic Sciences Division-Berlin equips our civilian personnel, forensic scientists and our Maryland State Troopers with more advanced capabilities and modern technology,” said Colonel Roland L. Butler, Jr. “With 21st century enhancements, our dedicated employees will continue to deliver the highest quality law enforcement services available while working in coordination with the Worcester County Sheriff’s Office, the Berlin Police Department and all of our allied law enforcement partners throughout the Eastern Shore.”

“This facility features a cutting-edge police barrack and forensic laboratory, reflecting this administration’s continued commitment to supporting the dedicated men and women of the Maryland State Police with the modern tools they need to protect and serve our communities,” said Maryland Department of General Services Secretary Atif Chaudhry. “This barrack is more than just a structure — it stands as a symbol of our investment in the people of the Eastern Shore. Over the past two years, our department has worked closely with the Maryland State Police to design and build a 21st-century facility that will support this region for generations to come.”

The new barrack design is in compliance with the International Green Construction Code to achieve energy efficiency and sustainability goals as outlined by the Department of General Services. The building is equipped with LED lighting and occupancy sensors as well as an efficient variable refrigerant volume HVAC system with dedicated outdoor air supply units, which incorporate heat recovery systems. Utilization of natural gas equipment is kept to a minimum. The project also provides two EV charging stations for state operated vehicles. The barrack, laboratory, and garage are ADA compliant.

The general contractor for the project was Keller Brothers from Mount Airy, Maryland. Their construction team includes subcontractors from the Eastern Shore including Hancock & Sons for mechanical and plumbing work and Lywood Electric for electrical work. Other major work was accomplished within the State’s 30% Minority Business Enterprise (MBE) and 10% veteran participation goals. The design team was Manns Woodward Studios, a White Marsh-based architectural firm well-versed in public safety architecture.

