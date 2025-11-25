Maryland State Police Arrest Cecil County Man In Connection With Drug Trafficking Operation After Traffic Stop

November 25, 2025

(PERRYVILLE, MD) – The Maryland State Police Strategic Operations Group-North arrested a Cecil County man in connection with a drug trafficking operation after a traffic stop.

The accused is identified as Dwight L. Alexander, 48, of Perryville, Maryland. Alexander was arrested yesterday at 8:30am on an arrest warrant issued by the Cecil County District Court Commissioner’s Office. He is charged with possession of a firearm, drug trafficking crimes and other related charges. Alexander is currently being held without bail at the Cecil County Detention Center.

This past summer, the Maryland State Police Strategic Operations Group (MSP SOG) were investigating the sales and distribution of controlled dangerous substances in Cecil County. Information gleaned through the investigation indicated Alexander as a source of supply. Troopers developed probable cause to author search and seizure warrants for Alexander’s residence in Perryville and his two vehicles.

Shortly before 1:50pm on October 8, 2025, Maryland State Police conducted a traffic stop on Alexander who was operating his black Acura MDX at a convenience store in the 300 block of W. Pulaski Highway in Elkton. Based on the authorized search warrant and troopers observing suspected cocaine in plain view in his vehicle’s center console cup holder, Alexander was detained. He and his vehicle were subsequently transported to the North East Barrack for further investigation. At the same time, Maryland State Troopers, with the assistance of the Cecil County Drug Task Force, executed a search and seizure warrant at Alexander’s residence in the 300 block of Broad Street in Perryville.

The following was recovered from Alexander’s home:

-1,044.5 grams of suspected bulk cocaine

-Functioning digital scale

-Drug packaging material

-One tan and black Polymer 80 9mm loaded pistol with a magazine containing 17 rounds of ammunition and a round in the chamber

The following was recovered from Alexander’s black Acura MDX:

-126.4 grams of cocaine which was in the cup holder of the vehicle

-Black and clear colored bulk CDS packaging material

The total amount of suspected cocaine recovered was 1,170.9 grams. Due to the bulk quantity of cocaine, Troopers could still see the logo stamped on the compressed cocaine as it appeared to be the “Lexus” vehicle brand logo. This investigation remains active and ongoing.

This investigation and operation were supported in part by the Maryland Criminal Intelligence Network (MCIN). The Governor’s Office of Crime Prevention and Policy (GOCPP) supplies grant funding and strategic assistance to MCIN member sites. These resources enable the identification, disruption, and collaboration and data sharing, contributing to a safer Maryland for all.

