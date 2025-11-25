Submit Release
Baltimore Man Charged Following Alleged Road Rage Incident in Glen Burnie

Maryland State Police News Release

(GLEN BURNIE, MD) – A Baltimore man is facing felony assault and several traffic-related charges following an alleged road rage incident in September.

The accused is identified as Kyron Lambert Jr., 22, of Baltimore, Maryland.  Lambert was arrested Tuesday morning and charged with first and second-degree assault, firearm use in the commission of a felony, reckless endangerment and reckless driving. Lambert is also charged with resisting arrest and obstructing and hindering. Lambert is currently awaiting a commissioner hearing at the Baltimore County Detention Center.

On September 30, 2025, the Maryland State Police Glen Burnie Barrack received a report of an alleged road rage incident that occurred around 8 a.m. in the area of I-695 at Route 97. The victim reported that the operator of an Acura, later identified as Lambert, pulled alongside their vehicle, rolled down the window and pointed a handgun at the victim. The victim was reported uninjured in the incident.

Troopers from the Maryland State Police Highway Gun Crime Initiative assumed the investigation and subsequently identified Lambert as the suspect.

On November 25, Lambert was arrested by members of the Maryland State Police Apprehension Team at his residence. A search warrant was executed and resulted in the seizure of a Glock 43X 9mm handgun, an empty magazine and a magazine with nine 9mm Luger rounds. A Black Canik METE 9mm handgun; a 32-round magazine with 32 9mm Luger rounds; a 14-round magazine with 16 9mm Luger rounds; and an 18-round magazine with 19 9mm Luger rounds were seized from Lambert’s vehicle. Troopers also retrieved a Ruger 9mm handgun and a magazine containing 19 9mm Luger rounds from Lambert’s father’s residence.   

The Maryland Department of State Police is dedicated to creating safer communities within Maryland, including actively addressing all reported incidents of gun violence on our highways. Police continue to seek information in the investigations into the murders of Delonte Hicks and Charles Marks. Police urge anyone with information relating to these investigations or other highway gun crimes, to contact investigators by calling 410-538-1887. Callers may remain anonymous.

 

###

CONTACT:    Office of Media Communications, msp.media@maryland.gov

