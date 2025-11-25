Maryland State Police Arrest Teen In Drug Trafficking Operation In Cecil County, More Than 250 Grams of Fentanyl Seized

November 25, 2025

(ELKTON, MD) – The Maryland State Police Strategic Operations Group-North arrested a 17- year-old and seized over 250 grams of fentanyl as part of a months-long, combined law enforcement investigation into a drug trafficking operation in Cecil County, Maryland.

The 17-year-old is from Elkton, Maryland. Upon his arrest, he was transported to the North East Barrack and charged with felony drug charges as a juvenile. He was ultimately released to his mother. The case is currently being reviewed by the Office of the State’s Attorney in Cecil County.

During the October and November, the Maryland State Police Strategic Operations Group (MSP SOG) were investigating the sales and distribution of fentanyl in Cecil County, Maryland. Information gleaned through the investigation revealed the 17-year-old as a source of supply of controlled dangerous substances. Troopers developed probable cause to author search and seizure warrants for the juvenile’s residence in Elkton and the suspected vehicle he operated to facilitate his drug activities.

Shortly before 4:20 p.m. on November 21, Maryland State Troopers observed the juvenile exiting his home in Elkton to enter his vehicle, a gray 2019 Honda Civic. Once he was detained, he was found to be in possession of 16 bundles of fentanyl. Troopers, along with members of the Elkton Police Department’s Street Level Crimes Unit executed a search and seizure warrant on the juvenile’s vehicle and his home.

A search of his vehicle and his home yielded the recovery of 56 bundles of fentanyl. These particular bags were all blue wax paper bags stamped with the logo “UHAUL” and each were contained inside a small clear zip lock bag which are then rubber banded together. A total of 257.7 grams of fentanyl were recovered.

This investigation and operation were supported in part by the Maryland Criminal Intelligence Network (MCIN). The Governor’s Office of Crime Prevention and Policy (GOCPP) supplies grant funding and strategic assistance to MCIN member sites. These resources enable the identification, disruption, and collaboration and data sharing, contributing to a safer Maryland for all.

This investigation remains active and ongoing.

###

