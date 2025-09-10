Royalton Barracks / 2 Motor Vehicle Crash
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
MOTOR VEHICLE CRASH
CASE#: 25B2005022
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Chayan Flores
STATION: Royalton Barracks
CONTACT#: 802 234-9933
DATE/TIME: 09/10/2025 at 15:08 hours
ROAD: I-91 Southbound / Exit 13
TOWN: Norwich, VT
LANDMARK AND/OR CROSS STREETS: N/A
WEATHER: Clear
ROAD CONDITIONS: Dry
OPERATOR #1: Annabelle W. Williams
AGE: 80
SEAT BELT? Yes
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Pittsfield, VT
Vehicle #1
VEHICLE YEAR: 2021
VEHICLE MAKE: Subaru
VEHICLE MODEL: Crosstrek
DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #1: Extensive front-end / driver’s side doors damage
INJURIES: None
HOSPITAL: N/A
OPERATOR #2: Mark J. Horton
AGE: 62
SEAT BELT: Yes
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Perkinsville, VT
Vehicle#2
VEHICLE YEAR: 1987
VEHICLE MAKE: International
VEHICLE MODEL: 753 Bus
DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #2: Extensive front end
INJURIES: None
HOSPITAL: N/A
SUMMARY OF CRASH:
On September 10, 2025 at approximately 15:08 hours, Troopers of the VSP Royalton Barracks responded to a crash near I-91 and Exit 13 southbound in the town of Norwich. Operator 1 was identified as Annabelle Williams, who was traveling southbound and entering onto I-91 from Route 5. Williams failed to stop at the end of the on-ramp and yield for traffic that had the right of way in a construction zone. As a result, William’s vehicle side-swiped Horton’s vehicle traveling southbound on I-91 through the construction zone. Horton incurred no injuries, however his vehicle sustained extensive front-end damage. Williams was uninjured as well, and the vehicles were towed from the scene. Vehicular traffic was diverted off Exit 13 due to the crash and the interstate was reopened at approximately 16:30 hours.
