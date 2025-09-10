Submit Release
Royalton Barracks / 2 Motor Vehicle Crash

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

 

NEWS RELEASE

MOTOR VEHICLE CRASH

 

CASE#: 25B2005022                              

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Chayan Flores

STATION: Royalton Barracks                             

CONTACT#: 802 234-9933

 

DATE/TIME: 09/10/2025 at 15:08 hours

ROAD: I-91 Southbound / Exit 13

TOWN: Norwich, VT

LANDMARK AND/OR CROSS STREETS: N/A

WEATHER: Clear              

ROAD CONDITIONS: Dry

 

OPERATOR #1: Annabelle W. Williams

AGE: 80

SEAT BELT? Yes

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Pittsfield, VT

 

Vehicle #1

VEHICLE YEAR: 2021

VEHICLE MAKE: Subaru

VEHICLE MODEL: Crosstrek

DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #1: Extensive front-end / driver’s side doors damage

INJURIES: None

HOSPITAL: N/A

 

OPERATOR #2: Mark J. Horton

AGE:  62

SEAT BELT: Yes

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Perkinsville, VT

 

Vehicle#2

VEHICLE YEAR:  1987

VEHICLE MAKE: International

VEHICLE MODEL: 753 Bus

DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #2: Extensive front end

INJURIES: None

HOSPITAL: N/A

 

 

 

 

SUMMARY OF CRASH:

 

On September 10, 2025 at approximately 15:08 hours, Troopers of the VSP Royalton Barracks responded to a crash near I-91 and Exit 13 southbound in the town of Norwich. Operator 1 was identified as Annabelle Williams, who was traveling southbound and entering onto I-91 from Route 5.  Williams failed to stop at the end of the on-ramp and yield for traffic that had the right of way in a construction zone. As a result, William’s vehicle side-swiped Horton’s vehicle traveling southbound on I-91 through the construction zone.  Horton incurred no injuries, however his vehicle sustained extensive front-end damage. Williams was uninjured as well, and the vehicles were towed from the scene.  Vehicular traffic was diverted off Exit 13 due to the crash and the interstate was reopened at approximately 16:30 hours.    

 

 

