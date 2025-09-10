RE: Traffic alert - I 91 Norwich Exit 13 ** road is back open**

I91 is once again open.

EXTERNAL SENDER: Do not open attachments or click on links unless you recognize and trust the sender.

State of Vermont

Department of Public Safety

Vermont State Police

Royalton Barracks

News Release – Highway / Traffic Notification

I91 southbound in Norwich is blocked at the Exit 13 southbound on ramp due to a crash.

This incident is expected to last for less than an hour. Specific details are not yet available, and updates will be provided as appropriate.

Motorists should expect delays in the area or seek alternate routes. Please drive carefully.