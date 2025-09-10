Lowering U.S. and NC Flags to Half-Staff in Honor of Patriot Day, A National Day of Service and Remembrance

Governor Josh Stein ordered all U.S. and North Carolina flags at state facilities to be lowered to half-staff from sunrise to sunset on Thursday, September 11, in tribute to Patriot Day also known as the National Day of Service and Remembrance. Gone but never forgotten, this day honors the victims of the terrorist attack, their families and the heroic sacrifices of first responders.

“Twenty-four years ago today, on the morning of September 11, 2001, our nation experienced an unprecedented tragedy,” said Governor Josh Stein. “Let us never forget the sacrifice and heroism of our armed forces, first responders, and ordinary people who rushed into danger to save as many people as they could. May their memory be a blessing – and a reminder that our love of this nation’s ideals can always beat the forces that seek to destroy us.”

Please join us as we remember the innocent lives lost during one of the most deadly attacks on U.S. soil.

Note: Flags will also be lowered to half-staff from sunrise to sunset on Saturday, September 13, in honor of civil rights activist Major General Joseph McNeil.

