DOA Launches Chatbot to Answer Questions About Home and Private Schools

The NC Department of Administration (DOA) Division of Non-Public Education (DNPE) today launched a new tool to answer questions about operating home schools and private schools in North Carolina. Developed in partnership with the NC Department of Information Technology (NCDIT), the chatbot can answer common questions regarding opening, closing and maintaining a home or private school.

“There's a lot to consider for educators and families starting a home or private school,” said Administration Secretary Gabriel J. Esparza. “Our staff is always glad to answer questions, and now thanks to artificial intelligence, we have a way to provide answers at any time. Our goal is to better serve North Carolinians with a quick and convenient way to get answers while saving time for parents and school administrators, as well as DNPE staff.”

DOA and NCDIT collaborated over the summer to develop the chatbot and its accessibility features. The chatbot works 24/7, using artificial intelligence to find up-to-date information on the DNPE website and provide responses to user questions.

DOA’s Non-Public Education staff remain available weekdays between 8:30 a.m. and 4:30 p.m., to provide additional information and answer customers’ questions by telephone or email. DNPE staff typically field more than 20,000 questions and information requests each year.

This chatbot is an example of how state government is using artificial intelligence responsibly to enhance state operations, Esparza said. When harnessed strategically, AI has the potential to improve efficiency and simplify complex government processes.

This is the first chatbot developed for the Department of Administration, but already the agency is exploring possible applications for other divisions.

To use the chatbot, visit the Division of Non-Public Education website.

To learn more about the NCDIT AI Chatbot service, visit the NCDIT website.

About NCDOA and the NC Division of Non-Public Education

The NC Department of Administration acts as the business manager for North Carolina state government. Under the leadership of Secretary Gabriel J. Esparza, the department oversees government operations and advocacy programs. The department's advocacy programs help to promote and assist diverse segments of the state's population that have been traditionally underserved.

The North Carolina Division of Non-Public Education is a division of NCDOA. It maintains a registry of home and private schools in North Carolina as required by state law. More than 100,000 home schools and more than 800 conventional private schools are currently registered with DNPE.