U.S. and NC Flags to be Lowered to Half-Staff through Sunday

Governor Josh Stein ordered all U.S. and North Carolina flags at state facilities to be lowered to half-staff today through sunset Sunday, Sept. 14.

The Governor ordered flags to be lowered Sept. 11 to honor the victims, their families and the heroic sacrifices of the first responders on 9/11 and what has since become known as a National Day of Service and Remembrance. Governor Stein also previously ordered that flags be lowered Sept. 13 in honor of civil rights activist Major General Joseph McNeil, who will be buried in his hometown of Wilmington on Saturday.

Flags will remain at half-staff through Sunday in conjunction with guidance from the White House in memory of Charlie Kirk.

Individuals, businesses, schools, municipalities, counties and other government subdivisions are also encouraged to fly flags at half-staff for the duration of time indicated.

Background

North Carolina flag announcements are issued in accordance to regulations outlined in the U.S. Flag Code.

Click for the NC State Government Flag Guide.

