Business Gay Podcast Explores the Intersection of Profit and Purpose with Financial Planner Brian Thompson

IL, UNITED STATES, September 11, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The newest episode of The Business Gay Podcast , hosted by Callan Brecken, takes a deep dive into the connection between financial success and purpose-driven entrepreneurship with guest Brian Thompson, founder of Brian Thompson Financial LLC and host of the Mission Driven Business podcast. Thompson, a financial planner and former tax attorney, works with LGBTQ+ and mission-driven founders to create businesses that reflect who they are while sustaining long-term profitability.In this candid conversation, Thompson shares how entrepreneurs can stop choosing between impact and income. “You get to build whatever you want,” he says. “Profit and purpose don’t have to be at odds—you can create a business that supports the life you want and the impact you want to make.”Profit and PurposeEpisode Highlights Include:Pricing with Confidence: Thompson discusses why LGBTQ+ entrepreneurs often undervalue themselves and advises adding at least 25% to initial pricing instincts to better reflect true worth.Cash Flow Made Simple: He explains how to apply the Profit First model by dividing income into dedicated buckets—profit, owner’s pay, taxes, and operating expenses—ensuring both sustainability and peace of mind.From Corporate to Entrepreneurial Mindset: The episode explores how founders from hourly-wage or corporate backgrounds can reset their money mindset and charge in alignment with the life they want to build.Taxes & Planning Ahead: With a decade of experience as a tax attorney, Thompson underscores the importance of proactive tax planning, a common pitfall for new business owners.Burnout Prevention: Thompson stresses designing a business that supports personal well-being as much as financial goals. For him, daily gym time is a non-negotiable part of staying balanced.Long-Term Vision: Listeners are reminded that entrepreneurship is a series of decisions and adjustments. As Thompson puts it, “Make a decision and figure it out. Any decision is better than no decision, especially if it moves you closer to the life and business you want.”By combining professional expertise with lived experience as a Black queer entrepreneur, Thompson delivers both practical tools and empowering perspectives for business owners who want to align their money and mission.Listen to the full episode of The Business Gay featuring Brian Thompson at this link: https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/profit-and-purpose/id1703658841?i=1000724717223 About Brian ThompsonBrian Thompson is the Founder and Financial Planner of Brian Thompson Financial LLC, where he helps LGBTQ+ and mission-driven entrepreneurs build profitable businesses that reflect who they are and support the impact they want to make.As a financial advisor, business strategist, and host of the Mission Driven Business podcast, Brian works with service-based founders who are building more than just a business. They’re building movements, communities, and legacies. He helps them bring clarity and structure to their finances so they can grow with confidence and stay rooted in their purpose.Before launching his firm, Brian spent nearly a decade as a tax attorney. That background, paired with his own entrepreneurial experience, informs a planning approach that’s inclusive, strategic, and grounded in real life.As a Black, queer financial advisor, Brian is especially passionate about creating space for diverse voices in business and finance—and showing that profit and purpose don’t have to be mutually exclusive.

