FDLE, Gadsden County SO arrests four suspects who shot FSU linebacker

September 10, 2025TALLAHASSEE, Fla. – The Florida Department of Law Enforcement (FDLE) arrested four suspects connected to the shooting of Ethan Pritchard on August 31.says, “This is the epitome of classic law enforcement collaboration, helping to heal a community harmed by gun violence. I commend our agents and fellow law enforcement members for making sure these criminal see the consequences of their actions.”The investigation began on Aug. 31 when Gadsden County Sheriff’s Office contacted FDLE to investigate a shooting in Havana. FSU Linebacker Ethan Pritchard was driving in a neighborhood with two family members, one of which was a child, when the car was shot multiple times. Pritchard remains in critical condition.On Sept. 10, FDLE Tallahassee agents, FDLE Special Operations Team, the Leon County Sheriff’s Office and the Havana Police Department conducted search warrants in Havana and Woodville, and three suspects were arrested in connection to the shooting. One juvenile suspect surrendered to the Gadsden County Sheriff’s Office hours later.The suspects arrested are:, 18, of Havana, FL, 23, of Havana, FL, 22, of Woodville, FL16, identity withheldMiller, Bodison, and the juvenile suspect were each charged with three counts of attempted murder, and one count of shooting into an occupied vehicle. Atkins was arrested on a violation of probation charge.Miller and Atkins were transported to Gadsden County Jail, and Bodison was transported to Leon County Jail, all without incident. The juvenile was booked into the Leon County Juvenile Detention Center.The State Attorney’s Office of the Second Judicial Circuit is prosecuting the case.

