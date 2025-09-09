FDLE arrests Lake Helen man for possession of child sexual abuse material

September 9, 2025

LAKE HELEN, Fla. – The Florida Department of Law Enforcement (FDLE) arrested Daniel Greynolds, 35, of Lake Helen, on 50 counts of possession of child sexual abuse material. This arrest is the result of FDLE’s statewide initiative to locate and arrest criminals targeting children and sharing files depicting the sexual abuse of children.

FDLE’s investigation began on Aug.15 when the Lake Helen Police Department contacted FDLE agents about an individual storing digital files on an electronic device that contained depictions of child sexual abuse. The investigation identified Greynolds as the individual storing the digital files.



On Aug. 20, FDLE agents served a search warrant for the electronic device. A forensic analysis found over 7,000 digital images and video files suspected of depicting the sexual abuse of children. Some children depicted in the files were infants less than one years old.

On Sept. 4, agents arrested Greynolds and transported him to the Orange County Jail pending extradition to Volusia County. The Orange County Sheriff’s Office assisted with the arrest.



Attorney General James Uthmeier’s Office of Statewide Prosecution is prosecuting the case.

The investigation remains active.

Please visit the FDLE website to review tips for keeping your children safe online at https://www.secureflorida.org/SF/Family-Safety/BPParents.

For Further Information Contact

FDLE Office of Public Information

Info@fdle.state.fl.us

