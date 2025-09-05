FDLE arrests Largo man for 15 counts of possession of child sexual abuse material

September 5, 2025LARGO, Fla. – The Florida Department of Law Enforcement (FDLE) arrested Edmond Leger, 64, of Largo, on 15 counts of possession of child sexual abuse material. This arrest is the result of FDLE’s statewide initiative to locate and arrest criminals targeting children and sharing files depicting their sexual abuse.

FDLE’s investigation began in May when one of our agents conducting proactive investigations identified a computer device that was making child sexual abuse materials publicly available for download. Further investigation identified Leger as the device owner.

On September 4, FDLE agents served a search warrant at Leger’s residence for digital media. A forensic analysis of devices seized at the residence revealed digital images and video files depicting the sexual abuse of children. Most of the children depicted in the files were prepubescent and other files depicted infant children.

FDLE agents arrested Leger and he was transported to the Pinellas County Jail by the Pinellas County Sheriff’s Office. Homeland Security Investigations assisted with the investigation.



Attorney General James Uthmeier’s Office of Statewide Prosecution in Tampa Bay will be prosecuting the case.

The investigation remains active.

Please visit the FDLE website to review tips for keeping your children safe online at https://www.secureflorida.org/SF/Family-Safety/BPParents.

