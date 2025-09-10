Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,834 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 422,108 in the last 365 days.

MFA Spokesperson's Comments on Israel's Airstrikes in Doha

Israel’s airstrikes in Doha on 9 September 2025 are a blatant violation of the sovereignty of Qatar. This is an egregious and dangerous action that undermines ongoing negotiations on a ceasefire and the release of hostages in Gaza, as well as Qatar’s tireless efforts to secure such an agreement. Singapore stands in solidarity with Qatar.

 

 

.     .     .     .     .

 

MINISTRY OF FOREIGN AFFAIRS

SINGAPORE

10 SEPTEMBER 2025

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

MFA Spokesperson's Comments on Israel's Airstrikes in Doha

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

By continuing to use this site, you agree to our Terms & Conditions, last updated on July 21, 2025.

We use cookies to enhance your experience. Learn more