MFA Spokesperson's Comments on Israel's Airstrikes in Doha

Israel’s airstrikes in Doha on 9 September 2025 are a blatant violation of the sovereignty of Qatar. This is an egregious and dangerous action that undermines ongoing negotiations on a ceasefire and the release of hostages in Gaza, as well as Qatar’s tireless efforts to secure such an agreement. Singapore stands in solidarity with Qatar. . . . . . MINISTRY OF FOREIGN AFFAIRS SINGAPORE 10 SEPTEMBER 2025

