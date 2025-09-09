Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,834 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 422,108 in the last 365 days.

Prime Minister Golob receives NEA Director-General William D. Magwood

SLOVENIA, September 9 - They discussed the strengthening of cooperation between Slovenia and the NEA, focusing on the planned cooperation in training nuclear experts at the Educational Centre for Nuclear Technology (ICJT), which operates within the Jožef Stefan Institute (IJS).

The ICJT is the central national institution for training staff in the nuclear sector, including the staff of the Krško Nuclear Power Plant, GEN, the Slovenian Nuclear Safety Administration (URSJV) and the supporting industry. With its expertise and infrastructure, it significantly contributes to the high level of safety and reliability of the Slovenian nuclear programme.

Slovenia has proposed the regionalisation of the ICJT, which would allow this centre of excellence to become a regional hub for training nuclear experts. This is an important step towards the centre's long-term sustainability and the promotion of Slovenia’s advanced nuclear expertise at a broader level.

Director-General Magwood thanked Slovenia for its active participation in the “Roadmaps to New Nuclear” initiative and highlighted the important role it plays as a NEA member in shaping the future of nuclear energy in Europe and beyond. Magwood and Golob also shared their views on the future development of nuclear technologies and the role of nuclear energy in the energy transition. Magwood emphasised that the NEA will continue to actively support the development of the Slovenian nuclear sector.

 

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

Prime Minister Golob receives NEA Director-General William D. Magwood

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

By continuing to use this site, you agree to our Terms & Conditions, last updated on July 21, 2025.

We use cookies to enhance your experience. Learn more