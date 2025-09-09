Prime Minister Golob receives NEA Director-General William D. Magwood

SLOVENIA, September 9 - They discussed the strengthening of cooperation between Slovenia and the NEA, focusing on the planned cooperation in training nuclear experts at the Educational Centre for Nuclear Technology (ICJT), which operates within the Jožef Stefan Institute (IJS).

The ICJT is the central national institution for training staff in the nuclear sector, including the staff of the Krško Nuclear Power Plant, GEN, the Slovenian Nuclear Safety Administration (URSJV) and the supporting industry. With its expertise and infrastructure, it significantly contributes to the high level of safety and reliability of the Slovenian nuclear programme.

Slovenia has proposed the regionalisation of the ICJT, which would allow this centre of excellence to become a regional hub for training nuclear experts. This is an important step towards the centre's long-term sustainability and the promotion of Slovenia’s advanced nuclear expertise at a broader level.

Director-General Magwood thanked Slovenia for its active participation in the “Roadmaps to New Nuclear” initiative and highlighted the important role it plays as a NEA member in shaping the future of nuclear energy in Europe and beyond. Magwood and Golob also shared their views on the future development of nuclear technologies and the role of nuclear energy in the energy transition. Magwood emphasised that the NEA will continue to actively support the development of the Slovenian nuclear sector.