Press release following today's meeting of the National Security Council Secretariat

SLOVENIA, October 26 - They approved a proposal for the immediate deployment of police units from other parts of the country to assist police officers in the Novo mesto Police Station area. If necessary, the Special Police Unit and auxiliary police forces would also be mobilised. It was emphasised in particular that the proposed measures adopted were not directed against the Roma community, but rather against the criminals residing in Roma settlements. The primary objective of the proposed measures is to restore trust and ensure a sense of security for all residents of Slovenia.

During the discussion, it was emphasised that the current Government has adopted a systematic and comprehensive approach to addressing issues related to the Roma community during its term of office. A wide range of measures have been taken in areas such as early childhood education, primary schooling, and employment, with a particular focus on ensuring greater security in areas inhabited by Roma communities. Since last year, police activity has been intensified in the area of Kočevje and Ribnica, as well as in parts of Dolenjska, including the Šentjernej and Škocjan municipalities, and parts of Novo mesto. Regular contact has also been established with the mayors of security-sensitive municipalities and with local residents.

The tragic event in Novo mesto has made it necessary to introduce additional measures. The National Security Council Secretariat has therefore drawn up a proposal for a set of measures. It recommends that the Ministry of the Interior and the Police prepare an assessment of the current situation in the Novo mesto Police Station area, which will form the basis of a short-term operational plan. The Secretariat has also proposed establishing a dedicated coordination group to direct field operations. For the time being, these tasks will be carried out by the Operational Task Force of the National Security Council, comprising representatives from all key institutions. As a key short-term measure, the NSC Secretariat is proposing the immediate deployment of police units from other parts of the country, as well as the mobilisation of a Special Police Unit and auxiliary police forces if necessary.