Prime Minister Golob: All measures will be aimed at ensuring the safety of residents

SLOVENIA, October 26 - At the end of the meeting, the Prime Minister gave a statement to the media, in which he expressed his sincere condolences to the family of the deceased and to all local residents who had lost a valued member and also their sense of security.

"I understand that today we are all feeling pain, anger and fear. These feelings are completely understandable. However, they must not lead us to revenge. They must not provoke a call to arms. It is precisely because of this innocent victim that we must seize this moment to say "enough is enough" and put an end to this situation, which did not develop overnight but is a result of decades of neglecting this problem," was clear the Prime Minister.

He thanked Mayor of Novo mesto Gregor Macedoni for today's discussion. "Today's meeting was a preparation for the Government's team, so that on Tuesday we can return with concrete proposals, which, I believe, will involve radical changes in certain areas that have so far not been dealt with adequately," he said.

The Prime Minister said that additional police staff had already arrived in Novo mesto and that more would come tomorrow to strengthen the local units.

He said that this tragic death would not be forgotten and that the fight against crime had to be our common goal. "This is our commitment and it must be a common goal of the entire nation. It cannot be a responsibility of only one municipality or one region and it must not be used for political games," he stressed.

At the end of his statement, he called on all stakeholders to work together. "I would like to take this opportunity to call on all political leaders to join forces, like the mayors did, and find a path forward that will lead us to the best results, so that every person in Slovenia – including Dolenjska, including Novo mesto – can again live in a safe country," concluded Prime Minister Robert Golob.