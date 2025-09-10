Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,836 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 422,110 in the last 365 days.

Happy 175th birthday California!

California was admitted as the 31st state of the Union 175 years ago today on September 9, 1850. The matter was fraught with tensions of the day, with debates raging here and in Congress over the state’s boundaries, whether it should be one state or two, and of course the slavery question.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

Happy 175th birthday California!

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

By continuing to use this site, you agree to our Terms & Conditions, last updated on July 21, 2025.

We use cookies to enhance your experience. Learn more