Liability for DUI Murder Does Not Cease at Moment Defendant Stops Driving—C.A.

Div. One of the Fourth District Court of Appeal held yesterday that a defendant who crashed into a minivan while driving intoxicated, causing a subsequent deadly collision by a motorcyclist with the wreckage of his inoperable car, was not entitled to have his murder charges set aside based on the fact that he was not driving at the time of the decedent’s accident.

