Submit Release
News Search

There were 2,362 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 431,874 in the last 365 days.

Liability for DUI Murder Does Not Cease at Moment Defendant Stops Driving—C.A.

Div. One of the Fourth District Court of Appeal held yesterday that a defendant who crashed into a minivan while driving intoxicated, causing a subsequent deadly collision by a motorcyclist with the wreckage of his inoperable car, was not entitled to have his murder charges set aside based on the fact that he was not driving at the time of the decedent’s accident.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

Liability for DUI Murder Does Not Cease at Moment Defendant Stops Driving—C.A.

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

By continuing to use this site, you agree to our Terms & Conditions, last updated on September 30, 2025.

We use cookies to enhance your experience. Learn more