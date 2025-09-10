California’s Firearms Licensing Scheme Is Constitutional

California’s requirement of obtaining a license to carry a concealed firearm does not violate the 2022 decision by the U.S. Supreme Court invalidating a New York statute conditioning gun-toting on possession of such a permit because that state’s law mandated a showing of “proper cause” for an application to be approved, Div. Four of the First District Court of Appeal decided yesterday.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.