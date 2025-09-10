Submit Release
California’s Firearms Licensing Scheme Is Constitutional

California’s requirement of obtaining a license to carry a concealed firearm does not violate the 2022 decision by the U.S. Supreme Court invalidating a New York statute conditioning gun-toting on possession of such a permit because that state’s law mandated a showing of “proper cause” for an application to be approved, Div. Four of the First District Court of Appeal decided yesterday.

