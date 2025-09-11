Dr. Steve Nandkeshwar Joins Esteemed Human Touch® Wellness Council

Leading Chiropractor and Fitness Expert to Pilot Human Touch’s New Contrast Therapy PRO Chair and Support Mission to Elevate Everyday Wellbeing

LONG BEACH, CA, UNITED STATES, September 11, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Human Touch , the U.S. market leader in innovative massage chairs, ergonomic zero-gravity recliners, and wellness solutions, announces the appointment of Dr. Steve Nandkeshwar , D.C., to its prestigious Wellness Council.The Human Touch Wellness Council brings together leading doctors, professional athletes, wellness practitioners, and natural healers to guide product innovation, advocate for wellness across disciplines, and share strategies for achieving optimal mind-body balance. By integrating their real-world expertise, the Council ensures Human Touch products not only deliver therapeutic relief but also inspire healthier lifestyles.Dr. Steve Nandkeshwar is a highly respected chiropractor with more than 27 years of experience treating patients throughout Silicon Valley. A graduate of Life West University in Hayward, California, Dr. Steve is also a Certified Personal Trainer through the National Academy of Sports Medicine (NASM). His integrated approach combines chiropractic care, physical therapy, massage therapy, sports nutrition, and strength and conditioning to help individuals achieve peak performance, prevent injury, and accelerate recovery.“Dr. Nandkeshwar’s holistic approach to wellness perfectly aligns with Human Touch’s mission to empower people to take control of their health,” said David Wood, CEO of Human Touch. “His unique expertise in chiropractic care, rehabilitation, and fitness training will be invaluable as we continue to design solutions that support everyday wellbeing, from athletes to those managing chronic pain.”As part of the Wellness Council, Dr. Steve will contribute thought leadership in chiropractic care, injury recovery, and overall wellness, while also educating patients and consumers on the benefits of incorporating Human Touch massage chairs—such as the Super Novo X—into their routines for enhanced performance and healing.Dr. Steve will also be among the first practitioners to pilot Human Touch’s new Contrast Therapy PRO chair , an advanced dry-hydrotherapy system that combines water-infused cryotherapy and heat therapy. Using distilled water, the chair creates targeted heating and cooling effects that penetrate muscles up to eight times deeper than traditional dry methods—helping reduce inflammation, alleviate pain, and accelerate recovery. Users can quickly shift from a soothing 105°F to a refreshing 35°F, all while fully clothed and dry, with a wave-like massage that loosens muscles and flushes lactic acid. Featuring Human Touch SAFE™ antimicrobial upholstery for a clean, hygienic surface, the professional-grade system retails for $22,995.“I’ve always believed that prioritizing your health is essential, because if you don’t, your health will eventually prioritize you,” said Dr. Nandkeshwar. “I’m excited to join the Human Touch Wellness Council and share how integrated wellness and recovery practices, combined with innovative tools like Human Touch massage chairs, can truly transform lives.”With Dr. Nandkeshwar’s appointment, Human Touch continues to strengthen its mission of blending cutting-edge technology with timeless wellness practices, making therapeutic relief accessible to all.For more information about Human Touch and the Wellness Council, visit www.humantouch.com About Human TouchFor over 45 years, Human Touch has shaped the wellness industry with a portfolio of high-performance massage chairs, zero-gravity recliners, and targeted massage products. Partnering with top engineers, medical experts, athletes, and award-winning designers, Human Touch crafts products that relieve pain, reduce stress, and promote daily recovery and wellness, all with captivating aesthetic appeal. Trusted by over 35 colleges, 14+ pro sports teams, and 10,000+ chiropractors, Human Touch products are available at fine furniture stores, back care specialty stores, and mass-market retailers across the U.S., through international retailers and distributors in more than 40 countries, and online at www.humantouch.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.