ICE Arrests Worst of the Worst, Including Violent Pedophiles, Burglars, and Drug Dealers

WASHINGTON — Yesterday, U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) arrested more worst of the worst offenders, with convictions including aggravated battery with a dangerous weapon, selling cocaine, burglary, and indecency with a child.

“While the media perpetuates FALSE narratives about ICE raiding schools, engaging in racial profiling and arresting firefighters, ICE law enforcement officers are risking their lives to arrest the worst of the worst criminal illegal aliens,” said Assistant Secretary Tricia McLaughlin. “Arrests from yesterday included pedophiles, drug traffickers, burglars, and other violent criminals. The media’s vile smears demonizing ICE is leading to our officers facing a 1000% increase in assaults against them as they carry out enforcement operations to make America safe again.”

Yesterday’s arrests include:

Tania Merlo-Mendoza, a criminal illegal alien from Honduras, convicted for aggravated battery with a dangerous weapon, and arrested for home invasion, traffic offenses, simple battery, violation of protection orders, crime against nature, and prostitution in Jefferson Parish, Louisiana.

Reynaldo Morales-Valenzuela, a criminal illegal alien from Mexico, convicted for indecency with child sexual contact in Bexar County, Texas.

Alejandro Acevedo, a criminal illegal alien from Mexico, convicted for burglary in New Castle County, Delaware.

Jonathan Venegas-Garcia, a criminal illegal alien from Mexico, convicted for assault inflicting serious bodily injury in Iredell County, North Carolina.

Jose Puga-Saldivar, a criminal illegal alien from Mexico, convicted for cocaine-sell in Santa Ana, California.

ICE will continue to enforce U.S. immigration laws to ensure criminal illegal aliens are identified, arrested, and removed, safeguarding communities across the nation.

###