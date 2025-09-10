DHS Announces Millions in FEMA Grant Disbursements to Bolster North Carolina’s Recovery from Tropical Storm Helene

FEMA announces the disbursement of millions in reimbursements for vital infrastructure and community restoration projects in North Carolina

Washington – Today, Secretary Noem announced the disbursement of critical Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) grants to support North Carolina’s recovery efforts following Tropical Storm Helene. These funds, totaling over $12 million in reimbursement for vital infrastructure and community restoration projects, continue to underscore the Trump administration’s commitment to put Americans first, one community at a time.

Unlike the bureaucratic failures of the prior administration, which left American communities drowning in red tape, DHS, FEMA, and allies in Washington like Senator Ted Budd, and Chairman Michael Whately, are delivering swift, decisive action to restore our communities. These grants empower North Carolina’s state and local governments, schools, and organizations to repair critical infrastructure, and protect our citizens.

“The American people deserve a government that fights for their survival and prosperity, not one that kneels to bureaucratic elites. With the leadership of President Trump, Senator Budd, and Chairman Whatley, DHS and FEMA are delivering for North Carolina," said Secretary Kristi Noem. “Under President Trump’s leadership, DHS is restoring our nation’s strength, securing our communities, and ensuring no American is left behind.”

These grants include millions in reimbursements for critical infrastructure repairs to restore essential services and fortify North Carolina against future disasters, including millions in infrastructure and network upgrades, as well as much needed resources to replace and rebuild critical community projects across the state.

These disbursements are part of a broader $322 million FEMA commitment to North Carolina from the Trump Administration and bring the total recovery reimbursements since July 14 alone to over $161 million. This funding includes $65.2 million to the North Carolina Department of Transportation for vital road repairs in Buncombe, McDowell, Mitchell, Wilkes, and Yancey counties; $5.9 million to the North Carolina Department of Cultural Resources to restore Chimney Rock State Park’s roads, bridge, and café; $5.8 million to the Town of Beech Mountain for repairs to washed-out sections of Buckeye Creek Road and Charter Hill Road; $2.4 million to EnergyUnited Electric Membership Corporation for emergency measures to protect and repair the electrical power distribution system; $1.5 million to Asheville Christian Academy for remediation of three school buildings flooded by Swannanoa River overflow; $1.4 million to the Town of Old Fort for permanent repairs to public facilities; and $1 million to Haywood County for removing over 1.3 million cubic yards of debris.