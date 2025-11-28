Terrorist Who Shot Two National Guard Members in D.C. Was Let into the Country by the Biden Administration’s Operation Allies Welcome Program

This terrorist is one of thousands of unvetted Afghan nationals let into the country under the Biden Administration's Operation Allies Welcome program

WASHINGTON – The Department of Homeland Security (DHS) released immigration history of Rahmanullah Lakanwal a criminal alien from Afghanistan who shot two national guard members in a terror attack in Washington D.C.

“The suspect who shot our brave National Guardsmen is an Afghan national who was one of the many unvetted, mass paroled into the United States under Operation Allies Welcome on September 8, 2021, under the Biden Administration. I will not utter this depraved individual’s name. He should be starved of the glory he so desperately wants,” said Secretary Noem. “These men and women of the National Guard are mothers, fathers, sisters, daughters, children of God, carrying out the same basic public safety and immigration laws enshrined in law for decades. Those politicians and media who continue to vilify our men and women in uniform need to take a long hard look in the mirror. Bryon and I will be praying hard for these two National Guardsmen, their families, and every American who puts on uniform to defend our freedom.”

The Biden Administration let this terrorist into the country as part of their Operation Allies Welcome program on September 8, 2021. This program let in thousands of unvetted Afghan nationals including terrorists into our country.

We will keep the public apprised as more information becomes available.