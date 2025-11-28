ICE Issues Detainer on Criminal Alien Pedophile Who Sexually Assaulted a 10-Year-Old Girl at her Elementary School in Arizona

The Biden administration failed to mark this criminal alien as a removal priority following his arrest for child sex crimes and alien smuggling

WASHINGTON—Today, U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) announced they have lodged a detainer with the Maricopa County Jail for Abel Kai Gblah, a criminal alien from Liberia and registered sex offender who sexually assaulted a 10-year-old student at an Arizona elementary school.

According to local reports, he was arrested for allegedly impersonating a doctor and sexually assaulting a 10-year-old girl at Orangewood Elementary School. The victim told police that the suspect told her he was a doctor and that he needed to perform tests. He then sexually assaulted her before the student was able to push him away. Gblah fled from the school but was apprehended by police shortly after at his home and taken to the Maricopa County Jail.

Abel Kai Gblah

Gblah was charged with sex assault, abduction, lewd and lascivious acts with a minor, and kidnapping a minor with intent to sexually assault.

“This monster sexually assaulted a 10-year-old girl in her own elementary school. Case in point: if ICE officers were to ever go into an elementary school it would be to arrest a depraved criminal like this,” said Assistant Secretary Tricia McLaughlin. “The Biden administration failed this innocent little girl. The moment this criminal alien was arrested for child sex crimes in 2021, he should have become a removal priority. The Biden administration should have never allowed this dangerous creep to roam free and terrorize an innocent child.”

Gblah entered the United States in 2011 and was granted a green card by the Obama administration. During his time in the United States, he continuously violated the law. He was arrested in 2021 for two counts of sexual conduct with a minor and later convicted. In 2022, he was arrested for smuggling aliens and was convicted of those charges.

DHS law enforcement is committed to protecting American communities every day from another senseless tragedy like this taking place in another town, to another family. Victims of illegal alien crime may receive support from the Victims of Immigration Crime Engagement (VOICE) Office by contacting 1-855-488-6423.

